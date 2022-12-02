Dragons use big fourth quarter to post 42-32 win over Exeter-Milligan

DESHLER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were eight minutes from their first win under new head coach Travis Kotas as they led Deshler on the road 27-25 after three quarters.

Unfortunately Kotas will have to wait another day to get that first win as the Dragons put up 17 points in the fourth quarter and went on to record the 42-32 win.

At the end of the first half the two teams were tied 17-17, but a 10-8 run by the T-Wolves over the third eight minutes put them in position to record the win.

Deshler was led in scoring by senior Gavin Nash with 19 points and freshman Carson Sieber with 16.

The Dragons were 14 of 36 from the field for 39% and they connected on just 3 of 15 3-pointers for 20%.

Deshler went 11 of 17 at the line.

Along with his 19 points, Nash collected 14 rebounds, while Sieber just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Stats were not available for the Exeter-Milligan team, who returned home on Friday night to host D2 No. 3 Osceola.