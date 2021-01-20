Down to the wire- girls’ season enters final month

YORK-Area girls’ basketball teams have entered the final month of regular season play.

The next two weeks will feature the Crossroads Conference Tournament which gets underway on Saturday, January 23 and the Central Conference Tournament which starts on Monday, January 25.

The week following the Southern Nebraska Conference will open at higher seeds home sites with the semifinals and finals all being played at Centennial High School.

The Central Conference semifinals and finals are scheduled to be held in Aurora.

As for the CRC the sites for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be determined at a later time. With the York City Auditorium, the home of the CRC under renovations, Cross County, Osceola and Shelby-Rising City will serve as hosts for the opening round.

As we head into the home stretch three of the area teams are ranked in each of their respective classes with York (12-1) in Class B the No. 6 team overall in the top 10 and No. 1 in Class B; Centennial is 14-1 and ranked No. 6 in C2 and Exeter-Milligan is 15-1 and holds down the No. 4 spot in D2.

York is the No. 2 seed in the Central Conference and Exeter-Milligan is the No. 1 seed in the CRC brackets.