Down to the wire- girls’ season enters final month

YORK-Area girls’ basketball teams have entered the final month of regular season play.
The next two weeks will feature the Crossroads Conference Tournament which gets underway on Saturday, January 23 and the Central Conference Tournament which starts on Monday, January 25.
The week following the Southern Nebraska Conference will open at higher seeds home sites with the semifinals and finals all being played at Centennial High School.
The Central Conference semifinals and finals are scheduled to be held in Aurora.
As for the CRC the sites for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be determined at a later time. With the York City Auditorium, the home of the CRC under renovations, Cross County, Osceola and Shelby-Rising City will serve as hosts for the opening round.
As we head into the home stretch three of the area teams are ranked in each of their respective classes with York (12-1) in Class B the No. 6 team overall in the top 10 and No. 1 in Class B; Centennial is 14-1 and ranked No. 6 in C2 and Exeter-Milligan is 15-1 and holds down the No. 4 spot in D2.
York is the No. 2 seed in the Central Conference and Exeter-Milligan is the No. 1 seed in the CRC brackets.
The subdistrict tournaments for the girls’ will get started on Monday, February 15.
Here are the girls’ area basketball stat leaders as of Wednesday, January 20.
Average Points Per Game- Top 10
1. McKenna Yates FR. McCool JCT 16.9
2. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 15.6
3. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 15.5
4. Maddie Portwine SR. York 14.9
5. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 13.6
6. Jackie Schelkopf SR. Fillmore Central 12.5
7. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 11.0
8. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 10.4
Asia Nisly SR. Centennial 10.4
10. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 10.3
Rebounds Per Game- Top 5
1. Masa Scheierman JR. York 10.5
2. Brooke Bannister SR. High Plains 8.8
3. Zaya Stuart JR. Hampton 8.1
Erica Stratman SR Cross County 8.1
5. Lily Otte SO. Nebraska Lutheran 6.8
Brianna Wilshusen SR. High Plains 6.8
Field Goal Percentage- (at least 30 attempts)
1. Erica Stratman SR. CC 97-172 .563
2. Josi Noble JR. CC 39-75 .520
3. Kiley Rathjen SR. CENT. 27-59 .458
4. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 48-105 .457
5. Lexi Theis JR. FC 77-169 .456
Three-Point Percentage- (at least 25 attempts)
1. Asia Nisly SR. CENT 19-45 .422
2. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 16-44 .363
3. Kiersten Portwine FR. York 17-48 .354
4. McKenna Yates FR. MCJ 32-96 .333
5. Kierra Green SR. CENT 18-59 .305
Free Throw Percentage- (at least 20 attempts)
1. Daylee Dey SR. CENT 24-30 .800
2. Mattie Pohl JR. York 26-33 .788
3. Zaya Stuart JR. HAM 22-30 .733
4. Maddie Portwine SR. York 40-57 .702
5. Rorie Loveland SR. HAM 41-61 .672
6. Felicity Johnson FR. HRT 14-21 .666
7. Ashley Schulz SR. MCJ 15-23 .652
8. McKenna Yates FR. MCJ 34-53 .641
Cortlyn Schaefer SR CC 23-36 .638
10. Destiny Shepherd JR York 22-35 .628
Assists Per. Game
1. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 3.9
Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross County 3.9
3. Jacy Mentink SR. Cross County 3.5
4. Lillian Dose SO. Hampton 3.2
5. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 2.9
Kylie Mersch JR. Hampton 2.9
Steals Per. Game
1. Sophia Helwig JR. Nebraska Lutheran 5.0
2. Natalie Hueske SR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.5
3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 4.1
4. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 4.0
5. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 3.8