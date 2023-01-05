Dose, Hawks rally past High Plains girls 39-35

HAMPTON – Behind a sizzling fourth quarter from senior Lillian Dose, the Hampton Hawks battled back and rallied past the High Plains Storm by a 39-35 margin Thursday night in Crossroads Conference action.

The Hawks opened the final stanza trailing 28-26 but soon cut the deficit to one after Nevaeh Lukassen split a pair of free throws with 7:37 to play. High Plains went into the bonus with 6:24 remaining and Courtney Carlstrom connected on a pair of foul shots to push the Storm’s cushion to three.

However, despite spending the final six and a half minutes of the game in the bonus, High Plains shot just two more free throws down the stretch. Instead, a tenacious Hampton defensive effort kept the Storm off the scoreboard for nearly four minutes, allowing the Hawks to hang around.

Taylor Majerus started a Hampton rally with a basket at the 6:15 mark before Dose tied the game at 30-all after splitting a pair of free throws with 5:25 to go. After another defensive stop, Lukassen went to the line and connected on the first foul shot to put the Hawks on top by a point with 4:39 remaining in the ballgame.

Lukassen missed the second free throw, but Dose crashed the offensive glass for a putback bucket to make it 33-30. The senior added another basket with 2:55 left to extend the Hawks’ cushion to five points before High Plains finally snapped its scoring drought on a pair of Gahvi Lesiak free throws with 2:36 left.

Hailey Lindburg came up with a steal on the next possession and went coast to coast for a Storm layup. In the blink of an eye, Hampton led by a lone point with 2:14 still left on the clock.

The scoreboard still read 35-34 in favor of the Hawks with 90 seconds remaining, when Dose and Lukassen teamed up to poke the ball loose from the High Plains ballcarrier. Lukassen scooped the ball off the deck and strolled to the basket, rolling the ball in to make it a three-point lead.

In the final minute, the Storm missed a 3-pointer and got the offensive board but missed the putback opportunity. Hampton grabbed the rebound but turned the ball over with 45 ticks left on the clock, where High Plains raced toward the basket on the fast break but missed a layup.

The Storm again cashed in with an offensive rebound, but Dose poked the ball loose and took it end to end for a layup with 26 seconds to play. The bucket served as the proverbial dagger, putting the Hawks in front by five and essentially icing the game.

High Plains forced 33 Hampton turnovers to just 26 giveaways, but the Hawks helped make up for the discrepancy with a 29-21 edge on the boards.

Neither side shot particularly well at the charity stripe – Hampton cashed in on just 6 of 14 free throws while the Storm connected on 8 of 15 foul shots – but the Hawks also made up for the inefficient free-throw shooting by going 9 of 18 from the floor in the second half.

For the game, Hampton shot 16 of 36 (44%) from the floor. Majerus also buried a 3-pointer in the third quarter on what would be the Hawks’ only attempt from beyond the arc all game.

High Plains, meanwhile, couldn’t crack the code of the Hampton defense. The Storm shot just 12 of 44 (27%) from the floor and 2 of 11 (18%) from three.

Dose scored seven points in the fourth quarter to fuel the Hampton comeback and finished tied for the game high with 13 total. Lukassen joined her in double figures with 10 points, while Gavin Gilmore added seven and Majerus finished with five.

Shae Kingery and Brooke Lubke rounded out the Hampton scoring with two points apiece.

Carlstrom knocked down both High Plains triples and led the Storm offensively with 13 points. Peyton Hofmann followed with eight, while Lesiak and Lindburg notched four points each. Rylee Ackerson finished with three points and Emily Ackerson capped the scoring with one.

High Plains used a 12-10 run in the third quarter to break a 16-16 tie at halftime, but the Storm couldn’t hold on down the stretch and dropped to 5-3 on the season. Hampton, meanwhile, improved to 5-6 on the year.