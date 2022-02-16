Dose and Stuart lead Hawk girls to D2-3 final

OSCEOLA – Hampton junior Lillian Dose poured in a game-high 19 points and senior Zaya Stuart followed her with 16 as the Hampton Hawks advanced to the finals of the D2-3 subdistrict with a 40-31 win over the High Plains Storm at Osceola High School.

Hampton took an early 9-3 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Storm battled back to trim the lead to 16-15 at the half.

Hampton extended their advantage to 24-21 through three quarters and used a 16-10 fourth quarter scoring spree to open the lead to nine and advance to Thursday’s final at 7 p.m. against the Osceola Bulldogs who defeated Giltner 48-26 in the first semifinal.

Dose also pulled down four rebounds, recorded three steals and added two assists. Stuart finished with four boards and two steals.

Sophomore Nevaeh Lukassen led the Hawks in rebounds with six. Senior Kylie Mersch had five assists.

High Plains ends their season with a record of 8-14. Two seniors played their final game on Tuesday night as Hannah Hodgman and Alexis Kalkwarf will be moving on.

High Plains (8-14) 3 12 6 10-31

Hampton (9-11) 9 7 8 16-40