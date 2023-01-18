Dominant second half leads Broncos to 45-17 win over Wilber-Clatonia

UTICA – The first 16 minutes of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines and the Centennial Broncos was nothing like the last two quarters.

With the game still very much in the balance as Centennial led 17-11 at the break, the Broncos’ defense went to work and the offense followed right behind them after the intermission in the 45-17 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Centennial held the Wolverines to just six second-half points and put up 28 points themselves as they improved their season record to 11-5 with the win.

“Our defense has definitely been clicking lately. The girls have bought in to playing tough, gritty, defense and that has helped us and will continue to help us compete and win games,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “We will need really good defense on Saturday to give ourselves a chance against the Centura Centurions.”

Junior Savannah Horne led the Broncos with 15 points, while sophomore Ella Wambold and junior Cora Payne added six each. Centennial was 17 of 44 from the field for 39% and connected on 6 of 18 3-point shots for 33%. The Broncos cashed in on 5 of 11 free throws.

Horne was 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts and Payne led the team on the boards with six rebounds, three steals and three assists.

The Broncos will host Centura on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

“Centura is a top three team in D1 for a reason. They are legit and can score in many different ways,” Polk said. “Proud of our team and how they've fought through this stretch of games, and I'm excited to see them battle the Centurions on Saturday.”

Wilber-Clatonia (5-9) 6 5 2 4-17

Centennial (11-5) 12 5 13 16-45