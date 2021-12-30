Dominant second half carries Bronco girls past Wolverines
Horne buries four threes, drops 15 points in 37-24 win
By News-Times staff
MALCOLM – After Wilber-Clatonia scored 14 points in the second quarter to take a 16-13 lead into the locker room Wednesday, the Centennial Broncos clamped down on the Wolverines defensively over the final 16 minutes. Wilber-Clatonia managed just eight points after halftime, while Centennial racked up 24 points in the third and fourth quarters to roll to a 37-24 win at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.
Centennial raced out to a 7-2 advantage after eight minutes as the defense shut down the Wolverines offensively. Wilber-Clatonia bounced back with a 14-6 edge in the second quarter, but the Wolverines failed to do much of anything offensively in the second half, mustering just two points in the third quarter and six in the final eight minutes.
The Broncos, meanwhile, racked up 11 points in the third period and 13 more in the fourth to pull away down the stretch. Savannah Horne sparked the offense, as the sophomore buried 4 of 10 shots from downtown and poured in 15 points. She also went 3 for 4 at the charity stripe.
Sophomores Karley Naber and Cora Payne added eight and six points, respectively, while sophomore Molly Prochaska and freshman Averie Stuhr both recorded three. Freshman Catelynn Bargen notched two points to round out the Broncos’ scoring efforts.
Centennial shot 12 for 40 from the floor for the game, but outside of Horne, the Broncos struggled from beyond the arc. Horne connected at a 40% rate from deep; everyone else shot a combined 2 for 14.
Naber notched the other two triples, but she launched eight shots from downtown. The duo went a combined 5 of 7 at the foul line, but all other Broncos shot a combined 2 of 9 on free throws as Centennial finished 7 of 16 from the stripe for the game.
The Broncos attacked the glass early and often, racking up 25 rebounds on the day. Bargen pulled down seven boards to pace Centennial, while Naber hauled in five rebounds and Horne and Stuhr grabbed four apiece.
Bargen and Stuhr combined for seven of the Broncos’ 10 assists, while Bargen swiped half of their 14 steals. Centennial also turned the ball over just 19 times after notching 40 giveaways in the tournament opener.
Stats for Wilber-Clatonia were not available.