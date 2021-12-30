Dominant second half carries Bronco girls past Wolverines

Horne buries four threes, drops 15 points in 37-24 win

By News-Times staff

MALCOLM – After Wilber-Clatonia scored 14 points in the second quarter to take a 16-13 lead into the locker room Wednesday, the Centennial Broncos clamped down on the Wolverines defensively over the final 16 minutes. Wilber-Clatonia managed just eight points after halftime, while Centennial racked up 24 points in the third and fourth quarters to roll to a 37-24 win at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.

Centennial raced out to a 7-2 advantage after eight minutes as the defense shut down the Wolverines offensively. Wilber-Clatonia bounced back with a 14-6 edge in the second quarter, but the Wolverines failed to do much of anything offensively in the second half, mustering just two points in the third quarter and six in the final eight minutes.

The Broncos, meanwhile, racked up 11 points in the third period and 13 more in the fourth to pull away down the stretch. Savannah Horne sparked the offense, as the sophomore buried 4 of 10 shots from downtown and poured in 15 points. She also went 3 for 4 at the charity stripe.