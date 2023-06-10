FAIRBURY — The Kansas-Nebraska Swim League kicked off the season in Fairbury with their Richard Lierman Memorial Swim Meet on Saturday, June 3rd.

The league is made up of Kansas teams from Clay Center, Concordia and Washington Co. Nebraska teams include Wilbur, Beatrice, Fairbury, Crete, Seward and York. The Dolphins competed with 50 swimmers, just under half of this year’s roster.

The top six places in each event receive ribbons. Listed here are York’s top finishers in each event. Find the full results listed on the York Dolphins Swim Team Facebook page.

The remaining schedule for the Dolphins:

• June 10th in Concordia, KS

• June 17th in York (free admission and full concession stand, come out and support the Dolphins!)

• June 24th in Seward

• July 1st in Crete

Event winners and York swimmers who placed

Girls 9-10 50Y Free

J. Bergsten, Clay Center, 10, 1st, 40.89

Joanna Montgomery, 10-4th, 43.98

Boys 8U 50Y Free

Mason Meyer, Seward, 8, 1st, 53.01

Josiah Escher, 8- 2nd, 53.09

Boys 9-10 50Y Free

T. Steinfeldt, Beatrice, 10, 1st, 38.96

Wilson Ragoss, 9- 3rd, 42.02

Girls 11-12 50Y Free

Kelby Stone, Concordia, 12, 1st, 35.76

Rylie Lopez, 11- 4th, 37.83

Girls 13-14 50Y Free

Sophia Meindts, Fairbury, 14, 1st, 29.99

Melah Stodieck, 14- 5th, 33.14

Girls 15+ 50Y Free

Brooke Given, Beatrice, 15, 1st, 31.32

Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 3rd, 32.10

Lexey Abell, 16- 4th, 33.75

Eloise Casper, 18- 5th, 34.06

Calley Abell, 15- 6th, 35.70

Boys 13-14 50Y Free

Reid Novotny, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 25.77

Mason Johnston, 13- 3rd, 29.13

Carter Heath, 14- 5th, 33.45

Lainey Abell, 14- 6th, 34.04

Boys 15+ 50Y Free

Riley Pierson, Seward, 17, 1st, 28.97

Ethan Montgomery, 17- 4th, 36.61

Girls 8U 100Y Medley Relay

Fairbury, 1st, 2:20.06

Riley Kaliff, 8; Quinn Luethje, 7; Tori Kaliff, 6; Abigail Backhus, 7- 3rd, 2:45.29

Mixed 8U 100Y Medley Relay

Crete- 1st, 1:55.40

Sawyer Mundt, 8; Ryker Miller, 8; Josiah Escher, 8; Peter Adams, 7- 3rd, 2:55.68

Weston Davis, 8; Ryker Hoffman, 7; Micah Escher, 7; Ryker Davidson, 8- 5th, 3:22.55

Girls 9-10 100Y Medley Relay

Concordia, 1st, 1:40.08

Joanna Montgomery, 10; Emma Lopez, 10; Harper Luethje, 10; Kaylii Miller, 10- 2nd, 1:47.57

Maiya Montgomery, 9; Axah Wiley, 10; Holly Karusnick, 10; Emry Bachman, 10- 4th, 2:38.38

Mixed 9-10 100Y Medley Relay

Crete, 1st, 1:40.24

Ethan Davidson, 10; Jonah Wagner, 9; Wilson Ragoss, 9; Caleb Lehman, 9- 2nd, 1:56.08

Mixed 11-12 200Y Medley Relay

Crete, 1st, 3:11.49

Graham Stahr, 11; Levi Heath, 9; Karley Christian, 12; Rylie Lopez, 11- 3rd, 3:29.52

Braxton Wiley, 12; Rickie Meers, 11; Kaden Heilbrum, 11; Addyson Kahler, 11- 6th, 4:34.47

Girls 13-14 200Y Medley Relay

Ella Escher, 13; Melah Stodieck, 14; Lainey Abell, 14; Sydney Jacobson, 13- 1st, 2:43.18

Mixed 13-14 200Y Medley Relay

Crete, 1st, 2:38.09

Connor Krausnick, 13; Luke Holthe, 14; Gage Stahr, 14; John Lehman, 13- 3rd, 3:00.52

Girls 15+ 200Y Medley Relay

Katlyn Krausnick, 15; Lexey Abell, 16; Eloise Casper, 18; Calley Abell, 15- 1st, 2:44.63

Mixed 15+ Medley Relay

Crete, 1st, 2:29.98

Ethan Montgomery, 17; Mason Johnston, 13; Alexis Davis, 15; Carter Heath, 14- 4th, 2:44.53

Boys 7-8 25Y Fly

Josiah Escher, 8- 1st, 30.81

Ryker Miller, 8- 4th, 49.41

Sawyer Mundt, 8- 6th, 53.24

Boys 9-10 25 Fly

Wilson Ragoss, 9- 1st, 24.95

Girls 11-12 50Y Fly

Preslee Marsh, Concordia, 11, 1st, 52.31

Rylie Lopez, 11- 2nd, 54.13

Girls 13-14 50Y Fly

Lainey Abell, 14- 1st, 38.90

Girls 15+ 50Y Fly

Ryan Lebbe, Seward, 16, 1st, 36.99

Eloise Casper, 18- 2nd, 42.89

Boys 11-12 50Y Fly

Will Crutcher, Clay center, 12, 1st, 44.51

Graham Stahr, 11- 6th, 1:02.70

Boys 13-14 50Y Fly

James Given, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 33.02

Mason Johnston, 13- 2nd, 35.20

Connor Krausnick, 13- 3rd, 45.50

Luke Holthe, 14- 4th, 46.79

Gage Stahr, 14- 5th, 52.65

Girls 13-14 100Y Fly

Sydney Jacobson, 13- 1st, 1:52.67

Girls 6U 25Y Back

A Wagoner, Crete, 6, 1st, 44.27

Tori Kaliff, 6- 5th, 49.16

Girls 7-8 25Y Back

Kennedy Cole, Crete, 8, 1st, 26.16

Quinn Leuthje, 7- 2nd, 28.29

Riley Kaliff, 8- 5th, 32.03

Girls 9-10 25Y Back

Taytum Mugler, Concordia, 10, 1st, 22.82

Harper Luethje, 10- 3rd, 23.08

Kaylii Miller, 10- 5th, 26.91

Boys 9-10 25Y Back

Ethan Davidson, 10- 1st, 24.48

Jonah Wagner, 9- 2nd, 24.81

Girls 15+ 50Y Back

Lexey Abell, 16- 1st, 42.37

Boys 11-12 50Y Back

Callen Burr, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 47.54

Jax Connely, 11- 6th, 1:11.57

Boys 13-14 50Y Back

Coleman Slater, Crete, 14, 1st, 38.53

Carter Heath, 14- 3rd, 47.62

Girls 6U 25Y Breast

Liz Louch, Crete, 6, 1st, 41.63

Tori Kaliff, 6- 3rd, 59.88

Girls 7-8 25Y Breast

Riley Kaliff, 8- 1st, 28.91

Girls 9-10 25Y Breast

Emma Lopez, 10- 1st, 28.18

H. Krausnick, 10- 3rd, 28.78

Joanna Montgomery, 10- 4th, 29.17

Kaylii Miller, 10- 5th, 29.19

Boys 7-8 25Y Breast

Josiah Escher, 8- 1st, 28.65

Boys 9-10 25Y Breast

Warren Bushnell, 10- 1st, 29.49

Girls 13-14 50Y Breast

Sophia Meints, Fairbury, 14, 1st, 40.78

Ella Escher, 13- 3rd, 45.24

Girls 15+ 50Y Breast

Alexa Davis, 15- 1st, 47.79

Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 3rd, 50.42

Boys 11-12 50Y Breast

Emmett Pieper, Crete, 12, 1st, 47.79

Jax Connely, 11- 4th, 54.73

Braxton Wiley, 12- 5th, 55.14

Boys 13-14 50Y Breast

Coleman Slater, Crete, 14, 1st, 43.53

Connor Krausnick, 13- 2nd, 45.03

Boys 15+ 50Y Breast

Owen Faltin, Crete, 17, 1st, 41.02

Ethan Montgomery, 17- 3rd, 53.48

Girls 11-12 100Y Breast

Ellie Lund, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 1:45.19

Rylie Lopez, 11- 4th, 2:08.59

Girls 13-14 100Y Breast

Melah Stodieck, 14- 1st, 1:33.69

Girls 15+ 100Y Breast

Grace Clevette, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:32.33

Eloise Casper, 18- 3rd, 1:41.65

Calley Abell, 15- 5th, 1:45.79

Boys 13-14 100Y Breast

Gage Stahr, 14- 1st, 1:43.42

Mason Johnston, 13- 2nd, 1:45.67

Luke Holthe, 14- 4th, 2:12.15

Girls 7-8 25Y Free

Quinn Luethje, 7- 1st, 19.16

Riley Kaliff, 8- 4th, 27.71

Girls 9-10 25Y Free

Joanna Montgomery, 10-1st, 20.58

Kaylii Miller, 10- 6th, 22.92

Boys 9-10 25Y Free

Wilson Ragoss, 9- 1st, 18.91

Ethan Davidson, 10- 4th, 21.79

Girls 13-14 100Y Free

Melah Stodieck, 14-1st, 1:18.71

Sydney Jacobson, 13- 3rd, 1:20.68

Lainey Abell, 14- 6th, 1:23.13

Girls 15+ 100Y Free

Grace Clevette, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:14.92

Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 2nd, 1:21.88

Lexey Abell, 16- 3rd, 1:24.40

Alexis Davis, 15- 5th, 1:39.43

Calley Abell, 15- 6th, 1:40.27

Boys 11-12 100Y Free

Emmett Pieper, Crete, 12, 1st, 1:25.23

Braxton Wiley, 12- 6th, 1:49.72

Boys 13-14 100Y Free

James Given, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 1:01.54

Carter Heath, 14- 2nd, 1:28.62

John Lehman, 13- 4th, 1:49.25

Boys 15+ 100Y Free

Owen Hesser, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:09.93

Ethan Montgomery, 17- 4th, 1:27.06

Girls 11-12 100Y I.M.

Ellie Lund, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 1:32.67

Karley Christian, 12- 5th, 2:05.57

Girls 8U 100Y Free Relay

Fairbury, 1st, 2:12.08

Riley Kaliff, 8; Abigail Backhus, 7; Tori Kaliff, 6; Quinn Luethje, 7- 3rd, 2:26.62

Mixed 8U 100Y Free Relay

Crete, 1st, 1:51.15

Peter Adams, 7; Ryker Davidson, 8; Weston Davis, 8; Josiah Escher, 8- 5th, 2:29.21

Girls 9-10 100Y Free Relay

Harper Luethje, 10; Emma Lopez, 10; Joanna Montgomery, 10; Holly Krausnick, 10- 1st, 1:33.17

Emry Hoffman, 9; Kaylii Miller, 10; Maiya Montgomery, 9; Axah Wiley, 10- 4th, 1:49.01

Mixed 9-10 100Y Free Relay

Seward, 1st, 1:29.60

Wilson Ragoss, 9; Jonah Wagner, 9; Caleb Lehman, 9; Ethan Davidson, 10- 3rd, 1:36.97

Mixed 11-12 200Y Free Relay

Crete, 1st, 2:47.88

Rylie Lopez, 11; Graham Stahr, 11; Kaden Heilbrum, 11; Karley Christian, 12- 5th, 3:06.29

Mixed 13-14 200Y Free Relay

Clay Center, 1st, 2:19.92

Mason Johnston, 13; Ella Escher, 13; Sydney Jacobson, 13; Carter Heath, 14- 2nd, 2:21.56

Luke Holthe, 14; Connor Krausnick, 13; John Lehman, 13; Gage Stahr, 14- 3rd, 2:39.76

Girls 15+ 200Y Free Relay

Calley Abell, 15; Alexis Davis, 15; Melah Stodieck, 14; Lainey Abell, 14- 1st, 2:29.54

Mixed 15+ 200Y Free Relay

Beatrice, 1st, 2:07.70

Katlyn Krausnick, 15; Eloise Casper, 18; Ethan Montgomery, 17; Lexey Abell, 16- 4th, 2:13.25