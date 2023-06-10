FAIRBURY — The Kansas-Nebraska Swim League kicked off the season in Fairbury with their Richard Lierman Memorial Swim Meet on Saturday, June 3rd.
The league is made up of Kansas teams from Clay Center, Concordia and Washington Co. Nebraska teams include Wilbur, Beatrice, Fairbury, Crete, Seward and York. The Dolphins competed with 50 swimmers, just under half of this year’s roster.
The top six places in each event receive ribbons. Listed here are York’s top finishers in each event. Find the full results listed on the York Dolphins Swim Team Facebook page.
The remaining schedule for the Dolphins:
• June 10th in Concordia, KS
• June 17th in York (free admission and full concession stand, come out and support the Dolphins!)
• June 24th in Seward
• July 1st in Crete
Event winners and York swimmers who placed
Girls 9-10 50Y Free
J. Bergsten, Clay Center, 10, 1st, 40.89
Joanna Montgomery, 10-4th, 43.98
Boys 8U 50Y Free
Mason Meyer, Seward, 8, 1st, 53.01
Josiah Escher, 8- 2nd, 53.09
Boys 9-10 50Y Free
T. Steinfeldt, Beatrice, 10, 1st, 38.96
Wilson Ragoss, 9- 3rd, 42.02
Girls 11-12 50Y Free
Kelby Stone, Concordia, 12, 1st, 35.76
Rylie Lopez, 11- 4th, 37.83
Girls 13-14 50Y Free
Sophia Meindts, Fairbury, 14, 1st, 29.99
Melah Stodieck, 14- 5th, 33.14
Girls 15+ 50Y Free
Brooke Given, Beatrice, 15, 1st, 31.32
Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 3rd, 32.10
Lexey Abell, 16- 4th, 33.75
Eloise Casper, 18- 5th, 34.06
Calley Abell, 15- 6th, 35.70
Boys 13-14 50Y Free
Reid Novotny, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 25.77
Mason Johnston, 13- 3rd, 29.13
Carter Heath, 14- 5th, 33.45
Lainey Abell, 14- 6th, 34.04
Boys 15+ 50Y Free
Riley Pierson, Seward, 17, 1st, 28.97
Ethan Montgomery, 17- 4th, 36.61
Girls 8U 100Y Medley Relay
Fairbury, 1st, 2:20.06
Riley Kaliff, 8; Quinn Luethje, 7; Tori Kaliff, 6; Abigail Backhus, 7- 3rd, 2:45.29
Mixed 8U 100Y Medley Relay
Crete- 1st, 1:55.40
Sawyer Mundt, 8; Ryker Miller, 8; Josiah Escher, 8; Peter Adams, 7- 3rd, 2:55.68
Weston Davis, 8; Ryker Hoffman, 7; Micah Escher, 7; Ryker Davidson, 8- 5th, 3:22.55
Girls 9-10 100Y Medley Relay
Concordia, 1st, 1:40.08
Joanna Montgomery, 10; Emma Lopez, 10; Harper Luethje, 10; Kaylii Miller, 10- 2nd, 1:47.57
Maiya Montgomery, 9; Axah Wiley, 10; Holly Karusnick, 10; Emry Bachman, 10- 4th, 2:38.38
Mixed 9-10 100Y Medley Relay
Crete, 1st, 1:40.24
Ethan Davidson, 10; Jonah Wagner, 9; Wilson Ragoss, 9; Caleb Lehman, 9- 2nd, 1:56.08
Mixed 11-12 200Y Medley Relay
Crete, 1st, 3:11.49
Graham Stahr, 11; Levi Heath, 9; Karley Christian, 12; Rylie Lopez, 11- 3rd, 3:29.52
Braxton Wiley, 12; Rickie Meers, 11; Kaden Heilbrum, 11; Addyson Kahler, 11- 6th, 4:34.47
Girls 13-14 200Y Medley Relay
Ella Escher, 13; Melah Stodieck, 14; Lainey Abell, 14; Sydney Jacobson, 13- 1st, 2:43.18
Mixed 13-14 200Y Medley Relay
Crete, 1st, 2:38.09
Connor Krausnick, 13; Luke Holthe, 14; Gage Stahr, 14; John Lehman, 13- 3rd, 3:00.52
Girls 15+ 200Y Medley Relay
Katlyn Krausnick, 15; Lexey Abell, 16; Eloise Casper, 18; Calley Abell, 15- 1st, 2:44.63
Mixed 15+ Medley Relay
Crete, 1st, 2:29.98
Ethan Montgomery, 17; Mason Johnston, 13; Alexis Davis, 15; Carter Heath, 14- 4th, 2:44.53
Boys 7-8 25Y Fly
Josiah Escher, 8- 1st, 30.81
Ryker Miller, 8- 4th, 49.41
Sawyer Mundt, 8- 6th, 53.24
Boys 9-10 25 Fly
Wilson Ragoss, 9- 1st, 24.95
Girls 11-12 50Y Fly
Preslee Marsh, Concordia, 11, 1st, 52.31
Rylie Lopez, 11- 2nd, 54.13
Girls 13-14 50Y Fly
Lainey Abell, 14- 1st, 38.90
Girls 15+ 50Y Fly
Ryan Lebbe, Seward, 16, 1st, 36.99
Eloise Casper, 18- 2nd, 42.89
Boys 11-12 50Y Fly
Will Crutcher, Clay center, 12, 1st, 44.51
Graham Stahr, 11- 6th, 1:02.70
Boys 13-14 50Y Fly
James Given, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 33.02
Mason Johnston, 13- 2nd, 35.20
Connor Krausnick, 13- 3rd, 45.50
Luke Holthe, 14- 4th, 46.79
Gage Stahr, 14- 5th, 52.65
Girls 13-14 100Y Fly
Sydney Jacobson, 13- 1st, 1:52.67
Girls 6U 25Y Back
A Wagoner, Crete, 6, 1st, 44.27
Tori Kaliff, 6- 5th, 49.16
Girls 7-8 25Y Back
Kennedy Cole, Crete, 8, 1st, 26.16
Quinn Leuthje, 7- 2nd, 28.29
Riley Kaliff, 8- 5th, 32.03
Girls 9-10 25Y Back
Taytum Mugler, Concordia, 10, 1st, 22.82
Harper Luethje, 10- 3rd, 23.08
Kaylii Miller, 10- 5th, 26.91
Boys 9-10 25Y Back
Ethan Davidson, 10- 1st, 24.48
Jonah Wagner, 9- 2nd, 24.81
Girls 15+ 50Y Back
Lexey Abell, 16- 1st, 42.37
Boys 11-12 50Y Back
Callen Burr, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 47.54
Jax Connely, 11- 6th, 1:11.57
Boys 13-14 50Y Back
Coleman Slater, Crete, 14, 1st, 38.53
Carter Heath, 14- 3rd, 47.62
Girls 6U 25Y Breast
Liz Louch, Crete, 6, 1st, 41.63
Tori Kaliff, 6- 3rd, 59.88
Girls 7-8 25Y Breast
Riley Kaliff, 8- 1st, 28.91
Girls 9-10 25Y Breast
Emma Lopez, 10- 1st, 28.18
H. Krausnick, 10- 3rd, 28.78
Joanna Montgomery, 10- 4th, 29.17
Kaylii Miller, 10- 5th, 29.19
Boys 7-8 25Y Breast
Josiah Escher, 8- 1st, 28.65
Boys 9-10 25Y Breast
Warren Bushnell, 10- 1st, 29.49
Girls 13-14 50Y Breast
Sophia Meints, Fairbury, 14, 1st, 40.78
Ella Escher, 13- 3rd, 45.24
Girls 15+ 50Y Breast
Alexa Davis, 15- 1st, 47.79
Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 3rd, 50.42
Boys 11-12 50Y Breast
Emmett Pieper, Crete, 12, 1st, 47.79
Jax Connely, 11- 4th, 54.73
Braxton Wiley, 12- 5th, 55.14
Boys 13-14 50Y Breast
Coleman Slater, Crete, 14, 1st, 43.53
Connor Krausnick, 13- 2nd, 45.03
Boys 15+ 50Y Breast
Owen Faltin, Crete, 17, 1st, 41.02
Ethan Montgomery, 17- 3rd, 53.48
Girls 11-12 100Y Breast
Ellie Lund, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 1:45.19
Rylie Lopez, 11- 4th, 2:08.59
Girls 13-14 100Y Breast
Melah Stodieck, 14- 1st, 1:33.69
Girls 15+ 100Y Breast
Grace Clevette, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:32.33
Eloise Casper, 18- 3rd, 1:41.65
Calley Abell, 15- 5th, 1:45.79
Boys 13-14 100Y Breast
Gage Stahr, 14- 1st, 1:43.42
Mason Johnston, 13- 2nd, 1:45.67
Luke Holthe, 14- 4th, 2:12.15
Girls 7-8 25Y Free
Quinn Luethje, 7- 1st, 19.16
Riley Kaliff, 8- 4th, 27.71
Girls 9-10 25Y Free
Joanna Montgomery, 10-1st, 20.58
Kaylii Miller, 10- 6th, 22.92
Boys 9-10 25Y Free
Wilson Ragoss, 9- 1st, 18.91
Ethan Davidson, 10- 4th, 21.79
Girls 13-14 100Y Free
Melah Stodieck, 14-1st, 1:18.71
Sydney Jacobson, 13- 3rd, 1:20.68
Lainey Abell, 14- 6th, 1:23.13
Girls 15+ 100Y Free
Grace Clevette, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:14.92
Katlyn Krausnick, 15- 2nd, 1:21.88
Lexey Abell, 16- 3rd, 1:24.40
Alexis Davis, 15- 5th, 1:39.43
Calley Abell, 15- 6th, 1:40.27
Boys 11-12 100Y Free
Emmett Pieper, Crete, 12, 1st, 1:25.23
Braxton Wiley, 12- 6th, 1:49.72
Boys 13-14 100Y Free
James Given, Beatrice, 13, 1st, 1:01.54
Carter Heath, 14- 2nd, 1:28.62
John Lehman, 13- 4th, 1:49.25
Boys 15+ 100Y Free
Owen Hesser, Crete, 15, 1st, 1:09.93
Ethan Montgomery, 17- 4th, 1:27.06
Girls 11-12 100Y I.M.
Ellie Lund, Clay Center, 12, 1st, 1:32.67
Karley Christian, 12- 5th, 2:05.57
Girls 8U 100Y Free Relay
Fairbury, 1st, 2:12.08
Riley Kaliff, 8; Abigail Backhus, 7; Tori Kaliff, 6; Quinn Luethje, 7- 3rd, 2:26.62
Mixed 8U 100Y Free Relay
Crete, 1st, 1:51.15
Peter Adams, 7; Ryker Davidson, 8; Weston Davis, 8; Josiah Escher, 8- 5th, 2:29.21
Girls 9-10 100Y Free Relay
Harper Luethje, 10; Emma Lopez, 10; Joanna Montgomery, 10; Holly Krausnick, 10- 1st, 1:33.17
Emry Hoffman, 9; Kaylii Miller, 10; Maiya Montgomery, 9; Axah Wiley, 10- 4th, 1:49.01
Mixed 9-10 100Y Free Relay
Seward, 1st, 1:29.60
Wilson Ragoss, 9; Jonah Wagner, 9; Caleb Lehman, 9; Ethan Davidson, 10- 3rd, 1:36.97
Mixed 11-12 200Y Free Relay
Crete, 1st, 2:47.88
Rylie Lopez, 11; Graham Stahr, 11; Kaden Heilbrum, 11; Karley Christian, 12- 5th, 3:06.29
Mixed 13-14 200Y Free Relay
Clay Center, 1st, 2:19.92
Mason Johnston, 13; Ella Escher, 13; Sydney Jacobson, 13; Carter Heath, 14- 2nd, 2:21.56
Luke Holthe, 14; Connor Krausnick, 13; John Lehman, 13; Gage Stahr, 14- 3rd, 2:39.76
Girls 15+ 200Y Free Relay
Calley Abell, 15; Alexis Davis, 15; Melah Stodieck, 14; Lainey Abell, 14- 1st, 2:29.54
Mixed 15+ 200Y Free Relay
Beatrice, 1st, 2:07.70
Katlyn Krausnick, 15; Eloise Casper, 18; Ethan Montgomery, 17; Lexey Abell, 16- 4th, 2:13.25