Dolphins host swim meet at FAQ

YORK - On Saturday, June 11th the York Dolphins Swim Team hosted Crete Riptide, Seward Swim Club and the Wilbur Ryby Swim Team. York competed with 60 swimmers. Several competed for the first time this week and many improved their personal records.
Thanks to the York FAC staff for helping us provide a well-organized, successful meet. Also, we couldn’t do it without our volunteer coaches and parents - thank you.
Next week we compete in Fairbury’s new pool. Shown below are the top six York places (ribbon winners) for each event. The complete results are on our Facebook page.
Event 1 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1st Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 9.05
3rd Johnson, Colbie- Age 8 Time: 53.95
4th Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 1:02.63
Event 1 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
1st Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 42.58
3rd Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 53.58
4th Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 54.19
Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 47.62
4th McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 57.79
5th Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 1:02.67
Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 52.62
4th Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 53.15
5th Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 56.60
Event 3 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 34.57
3rd Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 38.02
5th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 38.96
6th Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 40.15
Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle
1st Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 34.50
3rd Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 36.29
4th Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 40.73
5th Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 41.23
6th Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 45.66
Event 4 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 41.26
Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 36.46
5th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 38.55
6th Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 41.57
Event 4 Boys 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 35.38
3rd Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 36.37
Event 5 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay
1st YORK A 1:53.76 1) Johnson, Colbie 8 2) Crawford, Charley 8 3) Pieper, Odelia 8 4) O'Hare, Stella 8
Event 6 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay
1st YORK A 2:17.91 1) Kaliff, Riley W7 2) Sehi, Parker M7 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) McKinney, Leyen M7
3rd YORK B 3:38.44 1) Kavan, Theo M8 2) Davis, Westin M7 3) Lehman, Caleb M8 4) Fickenscher, Jude M8
Event 7 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
1st YORK B 2:01.70 1) Kaliff, Bria 9 2) Luethje, Harper 9 3) Lopez, Rylie 10 4) Miller, Kaylii 9
2nd YORK A 2:15.49 1) Krausnick, Holly 9 2) Montgomery, Joanna 9 3) Schroetlin, Eden 9 4) Lopez, Emma 9
Event 8 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
2nd YORK A 2:07.96 1) Davidson, Ethan M9 2) Stahr, Graham M10 3) Connely, Jax M10 4) Wiley, Axah W9
3rd YORK B 2:22.39 1) Heilbrun, Kaden M10 2) Bushnell, Warren M9 3) Sehi, Parker M7 4) Kahler, Addison W10
Event 13 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
5th YORK A 4:14.24 1) Krausnick, Connor M12 2) Kreifels, Hannah W12 3) Johnston, Mason M12 4) Moorman, Kynlee W12
6th YORK B 5:33.02 1) Christian, Karley W11 2) Lehman, John M12 3) Davidson, Ryker M7 4) Wiley, Axah W9
Event 14 Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st YORK A 2:52.16 1) Jacobson, Sydney 12 2) Davis, Alexis 14 3) Stodieck, Melah 13 4) Becker, Sophia 14
2nd YORK B 3:25.60 1) Lopez, Megan A 13 2) Philipp, Carlye 14 3) Becker, Cora 13 4) Kavan, Bridget 12
Event 15 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd YORK A 3:35.41 1) Kreifels, Isaiah M13 2) Butrick, Christopher M13 3) Holthe, Luke M13 4) Heath, Carter M13
Event 16 Girls 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd YORK A 3:13.13 1) Logston, Shelby 18 2) Philipp, Riley 16 3) Kreifels, Raima 16 4) Howard, Mara 16
Event 17 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd YORK A 3:06.13 1) Montgomery, Ethan M16 2) Howard, Annika W17 3) Casper, Eloise W17 4) Ost, Caden M17
Event 18 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly
1st Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time 51.50
Event 18 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
1st Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 25.61
2nd Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 30.75
4th Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8 Time: 36.86
5th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 39.64
Event 18 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
1st Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 38.62
2nd Miller, Kaylii- Age 9 Time: 46.20
Event 20 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
1st Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 43.01
Event 20 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Butterfly
1st Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 55.89
Event 21 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 38.97
Event 21 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
1st Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 53.17
2nd Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:09.74
Event 21 Boys 15 & Over 50 Yard Butterfly
1st Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 51.38
2nd Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 52.96
Event 24 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Butterfly
2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:42.98
Event 26 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 44.77
Event 26 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 29.52
3rd Johnson, Colbie- Age 8 Time: 31.74
6th Stolley, Phoebe- Age 7 Time: 40.40
Event 26 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
1st Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 23.29
4th Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9 Time: 32.75
5th Lopez, Emma- Age 9 Time: 38.09
Event 27 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
1st McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 26.81
2nd Fago, Ethan- Age 8 Time: 30.06
5th Kavan, Theo- Age 8 Time: 37.14
6th Davidson, Ryker- Age 7 Time: 40.49
Event 27 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
1st Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 23.87
2nd Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 26.53
4th Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 29.24
Event 28 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1st Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 41.16
6th Kavan, Bridget- Age 12 Time: 50.97
Event 28 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
3rd Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 44.95
4th Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 48.53
5th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 50.11
Event 28 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Backstroke
1st Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 46.69
2nd Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 51.32
3rd Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 1:00.43
5th Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 1:10.22
Event 29 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
5th Lehman, John- Age 12 Time: 1:20.37
Event 29 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
1st Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 55.38
2nd Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13 Time: 1:01.47
Event 30 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke
2nd Kaliff, Bria- Age 9 Time: 1:00.79
Event 31 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Backstroke
1st Lehman, Caleb- Age 8 Time: 1:40.65
Event 31 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke
2nd Connely, Jax- Age 10 Time: 1:07.64
Event 34 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 45.10
Event 34 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 28.19
2nd Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 28.79
5th Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8 Time: 39.54
Event 34 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st Kahler, Addison- Age 10 Time: 30.98
4th Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9 Time: 38.26
5th Kaliff, Bria- Age 9 Time: 38.81
6th Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 43.48
Event 35 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 29.76
2nd Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 32.19
3rd Davidson, Ryker- Age 7 Time: 36.06
Event 35 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Connely, Jax- Age 10 Time: 28.54
3rd Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 32.57
4th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 38.86
Event 36 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
4th Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 54.92
Event 36 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 44.38
3rd Lopez, Megan- Age 13 Time: 55.45
Event 36 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 47.99
2nd Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 55.76
Event 37 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 48.55
2nd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 49.98
Event 37 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 43.75
5th Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 55.27
6th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 59.28
Event 38 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 1:32.46
Event 38 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 1:08.11
4th Lopez, Emma- Age 9 Time: 1:13.12
5th Krausnick, Holly- Age 9 Time: 1:14.70
6th Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 1:21.69
Event 39 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 1:11.24
4th Kavan, Theo- Age 8 Time: 1:54.77
Event 39 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 1:04.17
3rd Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 1:31.30
Event 40 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 1:39.32
3rd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 1:40.46
5th Becker, Cora- Age 13 Time: 1:57.83
Event 40 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:39.94
3rd Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 1:53.27
4th Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 1:53.60
6th Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 2:08.52
Event 41 Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 1:49.09
4th Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 2:09.61
Event 42 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 23.76
3rd Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 23.77
5th Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 24.83
Event 42 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
1st Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 23.54
3rd Kahler, Addison- Age 10 Time: 27.30
4th Wiley, Axah- Age 9 Time: 33.57
Event 43 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd Fago, Ethan- Age 8 Time: 23.92
3rd Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 24.35
Event 44 Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
1st Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 1:22.38
Event 44 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd Lopez, Megan- Age 13 Time: 1:33.12
4th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 1:36.24
Event 44 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 1:47.26
Event 45 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 1:27.05
4th Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 1:38.11
5th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:52.96
Event 46 Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM
1st Krausnick, Holly- Age 9 Time: 2:53.37
Event 46 Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM
5th Kavan, Bridget- Age 12 Time: 2:06.40
6th Kreifels, Hannah- Age 12 Time: 2:24.03
Event 47 Boys 7-8 100 Yard IM
1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 2:51.79
Event 47 Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM
1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 1:32.69
3rd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 2:01.54
Event 50 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st YORK A 1:39.45 1) Pieper, Odelia 8 2) Johnson, Colbie 8 3) O'Hare, Stella 8 4) Crawford, Charley 8
4th YORK B 2:45.53 1) Montgomery, Maiya 8 2) Stolley, Phoebe 7 3) Luethje, Quinn 6 4) Kaliff, Riley 7
Event 51 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd YORK B 2:09.56 1) Kavan, Theo M8 2) Fickenscher, Jude M8 3) Lehman, Caleb M8 4) Fago, Ethan M8
5th YORK A 2:51.37 1) Montgomery, Maiya W8 2) Luethje, Quinn W6 3) Mundt, Sawyer M7 4) Davidson, Ryker M7
Event 52 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st YORK A 1:39.03 1) Lopez, Emma 9 2) Luethje, Harper 9 3) Lopez, Rylie 10 4) Montgomery, Joanna 9
2nd YORK B 1:53.65 1) Miller, Kaylii 9 2) Krausnick, Holly 9 3) Kaliff, Bria 9 4) Schroetlin, Eden 9
Event 53 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd YORK A 1:44.62 1) Stahr, Graham M10 2) Heilbrun, Kaden M10 3) Connely, Jax M10 4) Davidson, Ethan M9
3rd YORK B 2:00.20 1) Bushnell, Warren M9 2) Kahler, Addison W10 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) McKinney, Leyen M7
Event 56 Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd YORK A 4:03.22 1) Moorman, Kynlee 12 2) Kreifels, Hannah 12 3) Christian, Karley 11 4) Kavan, Bridget 12
Event 58 Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st YORK A 2:39.44 1) Jacobson, Sydney 12 2) Lopez, Megan A 13 3) Philipp, Carlye 14 4) Davis, Alexis 14
Event 59 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd YORK A 2:35.84 1) Johnston, Mason M12 2) Butrick, Christopher M13 3) Heath, Carter M13 4) Holthe, Luke M13
5th YORK B 3:21.90 1) Stahr, Gage M13 2) Kreifels, Isaiah M13 3) Becker, Cora W13 4) Krausnick, Connor M12
Event 60 Girls 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st YORK A 2:33.08 1) Becker, Sophia 14 2) Logston, Shelby 18 3) Stodieck, Melah 13 4) Casper, Eloise 17
Event 61 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd YORK A 2:33.21 1) Montgomery, Ethan M16 2) Ost, Caden M17 3) Howard, Mara W16 4) Philipp, Riley W16