Dolphins host swim meet at FAQ

YORK - On Saturday, June 11th the York Dolphins Swim Team hosted Crete Riptide, Seward Swim Club and the Wilbur Ryby Swim Team. York competed with 60 swimmers. Several competed for the first time this week and many improved their personal records.

Thanks to the York FAC staff for helping us provide a well-organized, successful meet. Also, we couldn’t do it without our volunteer coaches and parents - thank you.

Next week we compete in Fairbury’s new pool. Shown below are the top six York places (ribbon winners) for each event. The complete results are on our Facebook page.

Event 1 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 9.05

3rd Johnson, Colbie- Age 8 Time: 53.95

4th Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 1:02.63

Event 1 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 42.58

3rd Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 53.58

4th Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 54.19

Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 47.62

4th McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 57.79

5th Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 1:02.67

Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 52.62

4th Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 53.15

5th Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 56.60

Event 3 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 34.57

3rd Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 38.02

5th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 38.96

6th Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 40.15

Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 34.50

3rd Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 36.29

4th Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 40.73

5th Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 41.23

6th Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 45.66

Event 4 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 41.26

Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 36.46

5th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 38.55

6th Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 41.57

Event 4 Boys 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 35.38

3rd Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 36.37

Event 5 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay

1st YORK A 1:53.76 1) Johnson, Colbie 8 2) Crawford, Charley 8 3) Pieper, Odelia 8 4) O'Hare, Stella 8

Event 6 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay

1st YORK A 2:17.91 1) Kaliff, Riley W7 2) Sehi, Parker M7 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) McKinney, Leyen M7

3rd YORK B 3:38.44 1) Kavan, Theo M8 2) Davis, Westin M7 3) Lehman, Caleb M8 4) Fickenscher, Jude M8

Event 7 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay

1st YORK B 2:01.70 1) Kaliff, Bria 9 2) Luethje, Harper 9 3) Lopez, Rylie 10 4) Miller, Kaylii 9

2nd YORK A 2:15.49 1) Krausnick, Holly 9 2) Montgomery, Joanna 9 3) Schroetlin, Eden 9 4) Lopez, Emma 9

Event 8 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay

2nd YORK A 2:07.96 1) Davidson, Ethan M9 2) Stahr, Graham M10 3) Connely, Jax M10 4) Wiley, Axah W9

3rd YORK B 2:22.39 1) Heilbrun, Kaden M10 2) Bushnell, Warren M9 3) Sehi, Parker M7 4) Kahler, Addison W10

Event 13 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay

5th YORK A 4:14.24 1) Krausnick, Connor M12 2) Kreifels, Hannah W12 3) Johnston, Mason M12 4) Moorman, Kynlee W12

6th YORK B 5:33.02 1) Christian, Karley W11 2) Lehman, John M12 3) Davidson, Ryker M7 4) Wiley, Axah W9

Event 14 Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay

1st YORK A 2:52.16 1) Jacobson, Sydney 12 2) Davis, Alexis 14 3) Stodieck, Melah 13 4) Becker, Sophia 14

2nd YORK B 3:25.60 1) Lopez, Megan A 13 2) Philipp, Carlye 14 3) Becker, Cora 13 4) Kavan, Bridget 12

Event 15 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd YORK A 3:35.41 1) Kreifels, Isaiah M13 2) Butrick, Christopher M13 3) Holthe, Luke M13 4) Heath, Carter M13

Event 16 Girls 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd YORK A 3:13.13 1) Logston, Shelby 18 2) Philipp, Riley 16 3) Kreifels, Raima 16 4) Howard, Mara 16

Event 17 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd YORK A 3:06.13 1) Montgomery, Ethan M16 2) Howard, Annika W17 3) Casper, Eloise W17 4) Ost, Caden M17

Event 18 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly

1st Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time 51.50

Event 18 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly

1st Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 25.61

2nd Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 30.75

4th Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8 Time: 36.86

5th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 39.64

Event 18 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

1st Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 38.62

2nd Miller, Kaylii- Age 9 Time: 46.20

Event 20 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 43.01

Event 20 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 55.89

Event 21 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 38.97

Event 21 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 53.17

2nd Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:09.74

Event 21 Boys 15 & Over 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 51.38

2nd Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 52.96

Event 24 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Butterfly

2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:42.98

Event 26 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke

2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 44.77

Event 26 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 29.52

3rd Johnson, Colbie- Age 8 Time: 31.74

6th Stolley, Phoebe- Age 7 Time: 40.40

Event 26 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

1st Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 23.29

4th Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9 Time: 32.75

5th Lopez, Emma- Age 9 Time: 38.09

Event 27 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

1st McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 26.81

2nd Fago, Ethan- Age 8 Time: 30.06

5th Kavan, Theo- Age 8 Time: 37.14

6th Davidson, Ryker- Age 7 Time: 40.49

Event 27 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

1st Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 23.87

2nd Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 26.53

4th Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 29.24

Event 28 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

1st Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 41.16

6th Kavan, Bridget- Age 12 Time: 50.97

Event 28 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

3rd Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 44.95

4th Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 48.53

5th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 50.11

Event 28 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Backstroke

1st Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 46.69

2nd Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 51.32

3rd Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 1:00.43

5th Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 1:10.22

Event 29 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

5th Lehman, John- Age 12 Time: 1:20.37

Event 29 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

1st Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 55.38

2nd Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13 Time: 1:01.47

Event 30 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke

2nd Kaliff, Bria- Age 9 Time: 1:00.79

Event 31 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Backstroke

1st Lehman, Caleb- Age 8 Time: 1:40.65

Event 31 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke

2nd Connely, Jax- Age 10 Time: 1:07.64

Event 34 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 45.10

Event 34 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 28.19

2nd Crawford, Charley- Age 8 Time: 28.79

5th Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8 Time: 39.54

Event 34 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Kahler, Addison- Age 10 Time: 30.98

4th Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9 Time: 38.26

5th Kaliff, Bria- Age 9 Time: 38.81

6th Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 43.48

Event 35 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 29.76

2nd Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 32.19

3rd Davidson, Ryker- Age 7 Time: 36.06

Event 35 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Connely, Jax- Age 10 Time: 28.54

3rd Davidson, Ethan- Age 9 Time: 32.57

4th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 38.86

Event 36 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

4th Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 54.92

Event 36 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Philipp, Carlye- Age 14 Time: 44.38

3rd Lopez, Megan- Age 13 Time: 55.45

Event 36 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Logston, Shelby- Age 18 Time: 47.99

2nd Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 55.76

Event 37 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 48.55

2nd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 49.98

Event 37 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 43.75

5th Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 55.27

6th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 59.28

Event 38 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 1:32.46

Event 38 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Lopez, Rylie- Age 10 Time: 1:08.11

4th Lopez, Emma- Age 9 Time: 1:13.12

5th Krausnick, Holly- Age 9 Time: 1:14.70

6th Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9 Time: 1:21.69

Event 39 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st McKinney, Leyen- Age 7 Time: 1:11.24

4th Kavan, Theo- Age 8 Time: 1:54.77

Event 39 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 1:04.17

3rd Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10 Time: 1:31.30

Event 40 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Becker, Sophia- Age 14 Time: 1:39.32

3rd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 1:40.46

5th Becker, Cora- Age 13 Time: 1:57.83

Event 40 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:39.94

3rd Philipp, Riley- Age 16 Time: 1:53.27

4th Kreifels, Raima- Age 16 Time: 1:53.60

6th Howard, Mara- Age 16 Time: 2:08.52

Event 41 Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd Ost, Caden- Age 17 Time: 1:49.09

4th Montgomery, Ethan- Age 16 Time: 2:09.61

Event 42 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 23.76

3rd Pieper, Odelia- Age 8 Time: 23.77

5th Kaliff, Riley- Age 7 Time: 24.83

Event 42 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

1st Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 23.54

3rd Kahler, Addison- Age 10 Time: 27.30

4th Wiley, Axah- Age 9 Time: 33.57

Event 43 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd Fago, Ethan- Age 8 Time: 23.92

3rd Sehi, Parker- Age 7 Time: 24.35

Event 44 Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle

1st Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12 Time: 1:22.38

Event 44 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd Lopez, Megan- Age 13 Time: 1:33.12

4th Davis, Alexis- Age 14 Time: 1:36.24

Event 44 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd Howard, Annika- Age 17 Time: 1:47.26

Event 45 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 1:27.05

4th Heath, Carter- Age 13 Time: 1:38.11

5th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:52.96

Event 46 Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM

1st Krausnick, Holly- Age 9 Time: 2:53.37

Event 46 Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM

5th Kavan, Bridget- Age 12 Time: 2:06.40

6th Kreifels, Hannah- Age 12 Time: 2:24.03

Event 47 Boys 7-8 100 Yard IM

1st Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 2:51.79

Event 47 Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM

1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 1:32.69

3rd Krausnick, Connor- Age 12 Time: 2:01.54

Event 50 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st YORK A 1:39.45 1) Pieper, Odelia 8 2) Johnson, Colbie 8 3) O'Hare, Stella 8 4) Crawford, Charley 8

4th YORK B 2:45.53 1) Montgomery, Maiya 8 2) Stolley, Phoebe 7 3) Luethje, Quinn 6 4) Kaliff, Riley 7

Event 51 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd YORK B 2:09.56 1) Kavan, Theo M8 2) Fickenscher, Jude M8 3) Lehman, Caleb M8 4) Fago, Ethan M8

5th YORK A 2:51.37 1) Montgomery, Maiya W8 2) Luethje, Quinn W6 3) Mundt, Sawyer M7 4) Davidson, Ryker M7

Event 52 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st YORK A 1:39.03 1) Lopez, Emma 9 2) Luethje, Harper 9 3) Lopez, Rylie 10 4) Montgomery, Joanna 9

2nd YORK B 1:53.65 1) Miller, Kaylii 9 2) Krausnick, Holly 9 3) Kaliff, Bria 9 4) Schroetlin, Eden 9

Event 53 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd YORK A 1:44.62 1) Stahr, Graham M10 2) Heilbrun, Kaden M10 3) Connely, Jax M10 4) Davidson, Ethan M9

3rd YORK B 2:00.20 1) Bushnell, Warren M9 2) Kahler, Addison W10 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) McKinney, Leyen M7

Event 56 Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd YORK A 4:03.22 1) Moorman, Kynlee 12 2) Kreifels, Hannah 12 3) Christian, Karley 11 4) Kavan, Bridget 12

Event 58 Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st YORK A 2:39.44 1) Jacobson, Sydney 12 2) Lopez, Megan A 13 3) Philipp, Carlye 14 4) Davis, Alexis 14

Event 59 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

3rd YORK A 2:35.84 1) Johnston, Mason M12 2) Butrick, Christopher M13 3) Heath, Carter M13 4) Holthe, Luke M13

5th YORK B 3:21.90 1) Stahr, Gage M13 2) Kreifels, Isaiah M13 3) Becker, Cora W13 4) Krausnick, Connor M12

Event 60 Girls 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st YORK A 2:33.08 1) Becker, Sophia 14 2) Logston, Shelby 18 3) Stodieck, Melah 13 4) Casper, Eloise 17

Event 61 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd YORK A 2:33.21 1) Montgomery, Ethan M16 2) Ost, Caden M17 3) Howard, Mara W16 4) Philipp, Riley W16