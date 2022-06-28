Dolphin tankers take their talents to Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Fairbury on Saturday, June 18 to compete at the new Fairbury Municipal Pool.

Teams in attendance at this meet included all the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League teams- Beatrice YMCA Barracudas, Crete Riptide, Concordia Swim Team, Clay Center Tiger Sharks, Fairbury Wave Breakers, Seward Swim Club, Wilbur Rybie Swim Team and the York Dolphins.

Although York competed with only 22 swimmers in Fairbury, they scored well and several placed in the top six places in their events. These top places are listed here. The full results are available on the York Dolphins Facebook page.