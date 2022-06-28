 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolphin tankers take their talents to Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Fairbury on Saturday, June 18 to compete at the new Fairbury Municipal Pool.

Teams in attendance at this meet included all the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League teams- Beatrice YMCA Barracudas, Crete Riptide, Concordia Swim Team, Clay Center Tiger Sharks, Fairbury Wave Breakers, Seward Swim Club, Wilbur Rybie Swim Team and the York Dolphins.

Although York competed with only 22 swimmers in Fairbury, they scored well and several placed in the top six places in their events. These top places are listed here. The full results are available on the York Dolphins Facebook page.

The York Dolphins compete again on Saturday, June 25 in Seward.

Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 50.60

Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 49.39

6th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 52.15

Event 3 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

6th Escher, Ella 12 YORK 40.83

Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 34.34

Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

5th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 36.79

6th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 41.11

Event 12 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd York A Time: 3:28.41 1) Christian, Karley W11 2) Escher, Ella W12 3) Johnston, Mason M12

Event 17 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly

4th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 40.02

Event 17 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

4th Teichmeier, Haley- Age 10 Time: 34.25

Event 18 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly

4th Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8 Time: 42.06

Event 20 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

2nd Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 39.41

Event 20 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly

2nd Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:09.06

Event 25 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke

2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 33.13

Event 25 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

6th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 32.89

Event 26 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

3rd Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 28.42

Event 27 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

4th Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 45.31

Event 28 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

2nd Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 50.28

Event 33 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 41.94

Event 34 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Escher, Josiah- Age 7 Time: 33.18

Event 34 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

3rd Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 29.13

4th Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 30.17

6th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 39.16

Event 35 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Escher, Ella- Age 12 Time: 46.19

Event 35 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Real, Abby- Age 13 Time: 47.05

Event 36 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 48.68

Event 36 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

6th Stahr, Gage 13 YORK 56.52

Event 39 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 1:38.33

Event 39 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:39.91

Event 41 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle

5th Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 48.25

Event 41 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 23.24

Event 41 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 24.20

Event 42 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8 Time: 21.96

6th Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 25.80

Event 43 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

4th Real, Abby- Age 13 Time: 1:27.53

Event 44 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

4th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 1:29.00

Event 45 Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM

4th Escher, Ella- Age 12 Time: 1:42.36

Event 46 Boys 9-10 100 Yard IM

4th Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 2:06.55

5th Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 2:32.27

Event 46 Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM

1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 1:28.38

Event 47 Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard IM

4th Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 3:42.87

Event 48 Boys 13-14 200 Yard IM

4h Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 4:23.84

Event 50 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st YORK A Time: 1:39.57 1) Escher, Josiah M7 2) Wagner, Jonoh M8 3) Fago, Ethan M8 4) O'Hare, Stella W8

Event 52 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

4th YORK A Time: 1:42.68 1) Wagner, Isaiah M10 2) Connely, Jax M10 3) Davidson, Ethan M9 4) Luethje, Harper W9

5th YORK B Time: 1:51.93 1) Stahr, Graham M10 2) Davidson, Ryker M7 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) Bushnell, Warren M9

Event 58 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5th YORK A Time: 3:10.04 1) Butrick, Christopher M13 2) Stahr, Gage M13 3) Escher, Ella W12 4) Christian, Karley W11

Event 60 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd YORK A Time: 2:18.67 1) Holthe, Luke M13 2) Stodieck, Melah W13 3) Johnston, Mason M12 4) Casper, Eloise W17

