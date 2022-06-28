Dolphin tankers take their talents to Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Fairbury on Saturday, June 18 to compete at the new Fairbury Municipal Pool.
Teams in attendance at this meet included all the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League teams- Beatrice YMCA Barracudas, Crete Riptide, Concordia Swim Team, Clay Center Tiger Sharks, Fairbury Wave Breakers, Seward Swim Club, Wilbur Rybie Swim Team and the York Dolphins.
Although York competed with only 22 swimmers in Fairbury, they scored well and several placed in the top six places in their events. These top places are listed here. The full results are available on the York Dolphins Facebook page.
The York Dolphins compete again on Saturday, June 25 in Seward.
Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 50.60
Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 49.39
6th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 52.15
Event 3 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
6th Escher, Ella 12 YORK 40.83
Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 34.34
Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
5th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 36.79
6th Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 41.11
Event 12 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd York A Time: 3:28.41 1) Christian, Karley W11 2) Escher, Ella W12 3) Johnston, Mason M12
Event 17 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
4th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 40.02
Event 17 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
4th Teichmeier, Haley- Age 10 Time: 34.25
Event 18 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
4th Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8 Time: 42.06
Event 20 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
2nd Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 39.41
Event 20 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
2nd Butrick, Christopher- Age 13 Time: 1:09.06
Event 25 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
2nd Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 33.13
Event 25 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
6th O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 32.89
Event 26 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
3rd Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 28.42
Event 27 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
4th Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 45.31
Event 28 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
2nd Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 50.28
Event 33 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 41.94
Event 34 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st Escher, Josiah- Age 7 Time: 33.18
Event 34 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 29.13
4th Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 30.17
6th Bushnell, Warren- Age 9 Time: 39.16
Event 35 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Escher, Ella- Age 12 Time: 46.19
Event 35 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st Real, Abby- Age 13 Time: 47.05
Event 36 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
2nd Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 48.68
Event 36 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
6th Stahr, Gage 13 YORK 56.52
Event 39 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Stodieck, Melah- Age 13 Time: 1:38.33
Event 39 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 1:39.91
Event 41 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
5th Luethje, Quinn- Age 6 Time: 48.25
Event 41 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd O'Hare, Stella- Age 8 Time: 23.24
Event 41 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd Luethje, Harper- Age 9 Time: 24.20
Event 42 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8 Time: 21.96
6th Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8 Time: 25.80
Event 43 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
4th Real, Abby- Age 13 Time: 1:27.53
Event 44 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
4th Holthe, Luke- Age 13 Time: 1:29.00
Event 45 Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM
4th Escher, Ella- Age 12 Time: 1:42.36
Event 46 Boys 9-10 100 Yard IM
4th Stahr, Graham- Age 10 Time: 2:06.55
5th Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10 Time: 2:32.27
Event 46 Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM
1st Johnston, Mason- Age 12 Time: 1:28.38
Event 47 Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard IM
4th Casper, Eloise- Age 17 Time: 3:42.87
Event 48 Boys 13-14 200 Yard IM
4h Stahr, Gage- Age 13 Time: 4:23.84
Event 50 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st YORK A Time: 1:39.57 1) Escher, Josiah M7 2) Wagner, Jonoh M8 3) Fago, Ethan M8 4) O'Hare, Stella W8
Event 52 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
4th YORK A Time: 1:42.68 1) Wagner, Isaiah M10 2) Connely, Jax M10 3) Davidson, Ethan M9 4) Luethje, Harper W9
5th YORK B Time: 1:51.93 1) Stahr, Graham M10 2) Davidson, Ryker M7 3) Ragoss, Wilson M8 4) Bushnell, Warren M9
Event 58 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5th YORK A Time: 3:10.04 1) Butrick, Christopher M13 2) Stahr, Gage M13 3) Escher, Ella W12 4) Christian, Karley W11
Event 60 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd YORK A Time: 2:18.67 1) Holthe, Luke M13 2) Stodieck, Melah W13 3) Johnston, Mason M12 4) Casper, Eloise W17