Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the Cougars 54-37 win over D2 No. 4 Osceola in boys Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Hollinger went to work early and often as the 6-5 senior presented multiple matchup problems for the Bulldogs. Hollinger attacked the Bulldog defense from almost anywhere on the floor and also dominated the glass as he picked up double digit numbers in rebounding as well.

Osceola had their chances to stay in the game, but a miserable night at the free throw line all but nullified any hopes. The Bulldogs were 7 of 29 in the game, while the Cougars were 14 of 21.

Osceola fell behind big in the first quarter and never got closer than nine points after the first quarter.

They outscored the Cougars 5-4 in the second quarter, but it could have been a lot closer as they were just 3 of 11 at the line.

Along with Hollinger’s 26 points, sophomore Alex Noyd tossed in 12 and senior Shayden Lundstrom finished with nine. The only other player to score for CC was Haiden Hild with seven.