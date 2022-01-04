Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the Cougars 54-37 win over D2 No. 4 Osceola in boys Crossroads Conference regular season action.
Hollinger went to work early and often as the 6-5 senior presented multiple matchup problems for the Bulldogs. Hollinger attacked the Bulldog defense from almost anywhere on the floor and also dominated the glass as he picked up double digit numbers in rebounding as well.
Osceola had their chances to stay in the game, but a miserable night at the free throw line all but nullified any hopes. The Bulldogs were 7 of 29 in the game, while the Cougars were 14 of 21.
Osceola fell behind big in the first quarter and never got closer than nine points after the first quarter.
They outscored the Cougars 5-4 in the second quarter, but it could have been a lot closer as they were just 3 of 11 at the line.
Along with Hollinger’s 26 points, sophomore Alex Noyd tossed in 12 and senior Shayden Lundstrom finished with nine. The only other player to score for CC was Haiden Hild with seven.
Cross County led at the break 28-12 and Osceola got as close as 35-26, before the Cougars closed out the third quarter with a small run to push their lead back to double digits at 38-27.
Hollinger scored four quick points to open the fourth quarter, the lead ballooned to 45-30 and Osceola could not make a run.
Osceola was unofficially led in scoring by 6-4 sophomore Kale Gustafson with 18 and junior Isaiah Zelasney with 10.
The Bulldogs were 13 of 33 from the field and a respectable 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Cross County finished 18 of 37 and 4-13 on 3-pointers.
Osceola turned the ball over 14 times to the Cougars 11 and CC held a 30-21 advantage on the boards.
Cross County will head to Sutton on Thursday night and then back home for a Saturday afternoon game against Heartland.
Osceola (7-2) 7 5 15 10-37
Cross County (8-2) 20 4 14 16-54
Unofficial scoring
OSC (37)- Zelasney 10, Neujahr 3, Urban 2, Gustafson 18, Girard 4. Totals-13-33 (4-7) 7-29-37
CC (54)-Lundstrom 9, Hild 7, C. Hollinger 26, Noyd 12. Totals-18-37 (4-13) 14-21-54.