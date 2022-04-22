Doane football lies in Mustang Chase Wilkinson's future

MCCOOL JUNCTION – As is the usual practice at McCool Junction when an athlete signs his letter-of-intent the entire school was invited to come out and celebrate the event with the athlete and the family.

On Thursday, April 21, senior Chase Wilkinson signed to play football at Doane University in Crete next fall and look to major in communications.

Chase’s popularity with the young kids was obvious as many of them made signs wishing Chase the best of luck in Crete next fall.

“He is a really good role model and all the kids want to be like Chase,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. ““Chase is just one of those kids that everyone in our school has looked up to.”

Wilkinson said the environment and the feeling he got when visiting the Crete campus just felt right.

“It’s just a great environment and I thought Doane was the best choice out of all of them,” Wilkinson said. “It was really homey and I got a good feel for it. I love the coaches and I love the staff, love the players and I know a lot of them too. It just felt like home.”

While at McCool Junction, Wilkinson was a part of a 39-5 run by the Mustang football team. That run included a Class D-6 state runner-up finish in 2020 and then a state championship in 2021.

Wilkinson finished his career at McCool Junction with 1,676 yards and 31 total touchdowns. He led the team this season with 855 yards on 93 carries and he completed 54 of 70 passes for 625 yards and a 77% completion percentage.

He had 262 career tackles, 79 this year along with two interceptions. The Tigers will look at him on the defensive side of the ball at Crete.

“They have talked about me playing linebacker or defensive back,” Wilkinson added. “One of those two and I am fine with defense right now.”

Doane head coach Chris Bessler said Wilkinson fits their style on defense.

“Chase plays with a lot of speed, which defensively that is one of the things we do and we have a lot of fast players. Chase has good skills, he is very aggressive and a very good tackler,” stated Bessler. “On the field and off the field he is just a really good person. He is a very hard worker and I think he fits right in with our program.”

Both Bessler and Weiss agree there will be some adjustments going from six-man to 11-man, but nothing Chase can’t handle.

“In the end when you are playing defensive football it comes down to running and tackling and getting off blocks, that never changes,” Bessler said. “Whether they played 11-man, six-man or eight-man, it’s a bigger adjustment for school and the whole college thing. On the field he will be fine.”

“I just think finding the right spot on the field for him. Down here we could put him in multiple positions where at the collegiate level they will find him a spot that he will have to focus in on and just get bigger and stronger,” Weiss stated. “It’s always different when you go to the collegiate level from high school.”

Wilkinson closed by saying his success was not a product of something that happened overnight, it took time and hard work.

“Success takes hard work and it is not going to happen in one day, one month, one year,” Wilkinson added. “It has to start early and often and you have to put in all the work. If you want success you have to be willing to work for it. All of the coaches here have been amazing and they always have put us in a great position for success and they have always cared about us. They did everything for us and had us ready at all times.”