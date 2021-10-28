District volleyball finals set for area squads

YORK – Four of the York News-Times coverage area teams will play Saturday with a chance to represent their respective classes at next week’s Nebraska State Volleyball Championships in Lincoln.

The first three days of the state tournament will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena with the Devaney Sports Center hosting all six championship games on Saturday.

Consolation matches Saturday in classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be played at Lincoln Northeast.

Here is the lineup for Saturday, October 30 with all winners advancing to state.

Class B-4- at York High School- 11 a.m.

(13) Alliance 19-16 at (4) York 25-9

Class D1-1 at Shelby-Rising High School- 12 p.m.

(16) Heartland 11-20 vs. (1) Howells-Dodge 27-3

Class D2-4 at Elkhorn Valley High School – 2 p.m.

Elkhorn Valley HS is located in Tilden, NE

(13) High Plains 20-11 vs. (4) Stuart 25-5

Class D2-7 at Gothenburg High School – 4 p.m.

(10) Exeter-Milligan 19-10 vs. (7) South Platte 24-7