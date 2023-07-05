SUTTON – The York Juniors will get their post-season action underway on Friday, July 7 as they take on Crete Nestle Purina at 1 p.m. in Sutton at the Area 1 Class B District Tournament.

Other teams included in the Area 1 bracket are; are host Sutton with a record of 19-6, Beatrice is 13-8-1, Crete is 4-8-1 and York is currently 10-10 with a game against Valparaiso on Wednesday. The rest of the teams include; Aurora, Fairbury and Seward.

The tournament runs through Wednesday, July 12.

In Class C three area teams will start their district action this weekend at two different sites.

Class C Area 4 – at Hebron

Teams include; Geneva, Tecumseh, Tri-County, Wilber, Wymore, Fairfield (South Central) and host Hebron.

Class C Area 5- at Silver Creek

Teams include; Twin River (host), Ord, PWG (Wolbach), Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS), Utica Beaver-Crossing (UBC) and Wood River.

The brackets for each of these tournaments will be released later in the week.