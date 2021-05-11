District and State Track Schedules

The track and field season will come to an end for some next week at districts, while others will have punched their ticket to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha at Burke Stadium.

The Class A and D Districts will be held on Wednesday, May 12 and the following day Classes B and C will have their competitions.

Here are the schedules for area teams.

Wednesday, May 12

D-1 at Pawnee City- (Exeter-Milligan)—10 a.m.

D-2 at Osceola- (Hampton, High Plains, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran)

9 a.m.

Thursday, May 13

B-3 at Fairbury- (York) -9:30 a.m.

C-6 at Wood River- (Centennial, Cross County) -11 a.m.

C-7 at Thayer Central High School- (Fillmore Central, Heartland) -10:30 a.m.

State Track and Field Schedule- (May 19-22)

(Revised schedule to help out with social distancing and the spread of COVID-19)

Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20