LINCOLN — York, Fillmore Central and 34 (count ‘em 34) other schools from Amherst, Franklin and Palmyra to Omaha Westside, Millard West and host Lincoln Southeast are going head-to-head in girls district wrestling.

Yes, you heard that right; no A, B, C or D classes by school size. Those divisions are a good bet for the near future given the phenomenal growth of high school wrestling for girls in Nebraska (now up to 145 teams), but for 2023 it will be all-comers statewide divided into 12 weight divisions. The top four placers at each weight in four district tournaments will come together for the state’s second state championship for girls on 16-lady brackets.

In addition to Southeast, all-class districts are taking place at Fremont High School, Madison Middle School and Bridgeport Schools.

The state championship tournament for girls and boys is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb 16-18 at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The top six individuals medal. Trophies will be awarded to the champion and runner-up teams.

The Dukes and Panthers, both in their inaugural seasons for girls wrestling, began district competition yesterday (Friday) at 4 p.m. Action was continuing as this progress report was written at deadline.

The first round was complete as this was written Friday evening.

First-round results in inclining order by weight bracket include:

100 — Angelina Schademann, Fillmore Central, lost by pin to Crete 5:38.

105 — Adalynn Vrba, York, lost by pin in :57 to Schuyler.

110 — Ariana Schutt, York, won by pin in 4:23 over Ralston.

115 — Sarah Turner, Fillmore Central, won by pin in 1:33 over Doniphan-Trumbull.

120 — JoLee Gewecke, Fillmore Central, won by pin in 2:47 over Schuyler.

Addison Cotton, York, won by pin in :14 over Fairbury.

Cierra Cruz, Fillmore Central, lost by pin in 1:22 to Lincoln Northwest.

135 — Kenzie Joy, Fillmore Central, lost by pin in 1:14 to Millard West.

145 — Addison Wolf, Fillmore Central, lost by pin in 3:01 to Ralston.

155 — Jessa Linden, York, lost by pin in 1:55 to Fairbury.

170 — Annsley Vernon, York, won by pin in :59 over O’Neill.