Discoverers take down Dukes in tennis

COLUMBUS – The Dukes of girls tennis have rolled of late, but found themselves derailed Monday at Class A Columbus.

The outcome was a record of seven losses in nine varsity matches.

“Our match with Columbus was definitely going to come down to us getting off to a good start and that did not happen,” reports coach Josh Miller. “We lost all three of the varsity doubles matches (to open play) and put ourselves into a hole that we couldn't dig out of,” he lamented.

Although the doubles matches were competitive, “We were unable to finish the deal and that made it very difficult to gain any momentum going into the singles matches.”

Miller said Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach were able to notch solo victories, but the rest of the matches were “not very competitive.”

Case defeated Miranda Swanson of the Discoverers 8-3 at third singles. Rockenbach downed Logan Kapels in the No. 4 singles match, 8-6.