Discoverers take down Dukes in tennis

COLUMBUS – The Dukes of girls tennis have rolled of late, but found themselves derailed Monday at Class A Columbus.
The outcome was a record of seven losses in nine varsity matches.
“Our match with Columbus was definitely going to come down to us getting off to a good start and that did not happen,” reports coach Josh Miller. “We lost all three of the varsity doubles matches (to open play) and put ourselves into a hole that we couldn't dig out of,” he lamented.
Although the doubles matches were competitive, “We were unable to finish the deal and that made it very difficult to gain any momentum going into the singles matches.”
Miller said Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach were able to notch solo victories, but the rest of the matches were “not very competitive.”
Case defeated Miranda Swanson of the Discoverers 8-3 at third singles. Rockenbach downed Logan Kapels in the No. 4 singles match, 8-6.
“The most disappointing thing was that we weren't able to put up more of a fight. Sometimes the matchups don't favor one team and that seemed to be the case tonight. I have all of the confidence in the world in my team and I knew we were up against a talented Class A school, but the girls were disappointed to say the least.”
Today (Tuesday) the Dukes hit the road again to Hastings and are, said their coach, in need of a "bounce back performance. I can't wait to see how our team responds,” against the Tigers.
“Our JVs went 4-5 in their side of the dual,” said Miller. “That was good news for that young group and I think they played some high level tennis to compete with the talent Columbus put on the court.”
JV singles winners for York were Mayah Colle, Tina Hallisey, Regin Dunham and Megan Wright.