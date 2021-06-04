Discover Gymnastics ends challenging season

KEARNEY - The Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas District Championships were held on May 1-2 in Kearney at the Buffalo County fairground arena.
Over 14 teams and 400 gymnasts were in attendance at the two-day event. The teams from Discover Gymnastics placed very well at the final competition of the year.
Champions gold medals were given to the following gymnasts from Discover; Riley Kaliff (6) on bars, beam and in the all-around; Kaeli Nissen (10) on the beam, floor and in the all-around; Sloan Steckman (8) on the floor; Marta Renner (11) on the vault and in the all-around; Sarah Turner on the beam; Marina Saeger (16) on the beam, and floor; Angelina Schademann (14) on the bars and Tina Hallisey (16) on the vault and bar event. Several others placed high in their divisions.
LEVEL 1:
Riley Kaliff-(6) vault 9.325 (2nd), bars 9.25 (1st), beam 8.775 (1st), floor 8.825 (2nd) and All-Around District Champion 36.175.
Ryah Chrisman (7)-vault 9.575 (3rd), bars 9.675 (2nd), beam 9.05 (3rd), floor 8.925 (4th) and all-around 37.225 (3rd).
Keila Kohout (8)-vault 9.475 (5th), bars 9.75 (4th), beam 9.15, Floor 9.5 (2nd) and all-around 37.875 (5th). Nealey Jarosz (8)- vault 9.45, bars 9.775 (2nd), beam 8.925, floor (9.125 (6th) and all around 37.275 (7th). Arianna Chrisman (9)- vault 9.2, bars 9.5 (3rd), beam 9.125 (3rd,) floor 9.15 (4th) and all-around 36.975 (5th).
Kaeli Nissen (10)- vault 9.575 (4th), beam 9.65 (1st ), floor 9.6 (1st) and All-Around District Champion 38.3 (1st).
Team competition was held at the championships and the Level 1. The Discoverer team placed high with a team score of 114 for third place missing second by only .1. There were 11 teams at this Level.
LEVEL 2:
Sloan Steckman (8) -vault 9.25 (5th), bars 9.15, Beam 8.85 (4th), Floor 9.65 (1st) all-around 37.5 (2nd). Bria Kaliff (8) -vault 9.6 (2nd), bars 9.15, beam 8.9 (3rd), floor 9.0, and all-around 36.65 (5th).
Kensingtyn Bristol (9) -vault 9.375 (4th), bars 9.475 (7th), beam 9.525 (2nd), floor 9.55 (3rd) and all-around 37.925 (2nd).
Aubrey Domeier (9) -bars 9.625 (5th), floor 9.35 (3rd) and all-around 36.75 (6th).
Addy Brandl (10) - vault 9.375 (3rd), bars 9.65 (5th), beam 9.575 (4th) and all-around 37.85 (3rd).
Kinsley Tilton (10)- vault 9.5 (3rd), bars 9.725 (2nd), beam 9.45 (3rd), floor 9.325 (3rd) and all-around 38.00 (3rd).
Bridget Kavan (11) -vault 9.375 (7th), beam 9.4 (5th) and all-around 37.325 (7th).
Megan Michels (11) -bars 7.3 (3rd ), floor 9.4 (6th) and all-around 36.9 (7th).
Marta Renner (11) -vault 9.75 (1st), bars 9.775 (2nd), beam 9.525 (4th), floor 9.6 (3rd) and All-Around District Champion 38.65 (1st)
The Level 2 team had a very strong showing with a team score of 115.525 to bring home the runner-up trophy out of a field of 11 teams. It was a strong day for the Level 2’s.
LEVEL 3: (Due to injury and sickness the Level 3 team sported only two girls.)
Hailey Ekeler (11) -vault 9.4 (6th), bars 8.975 (5th), beam 9.35 (2nd) and all-around 35.95 (9th).
Sarah Turner (13) -vault 9.55 (3rd), bars 9.05 (2nd), beam 9.125 (1st), floor 8.65 (3rd) and all-around 36.375 (3rd).
NOVICE OPTIONAL
Maddie Janzen (12) -bars 8.975 (5th), beam 9.2 (2nd), floor 9.05 which gave her a 35.925 for 6th place. Eloise Casper (16) -vault 8.6, bars 8.6 with an all-around of 34.1 (5th).
Marina Saeger (16) had a good day; vault 9.0, beam 9.225 (1st), floor 9.45 (1st) and was District All-Around runner-up with a 36.35.
With only three girls the team placed fifth
INTERMIDIATE OPTIONAL
Libby Rutherford (14) -vault 8.775 (4th), floor 8.8, all-around 33.9 (6th).
Kinsley Harcrow (15) -vault 8.55 (4th), bars 8.35, beam 8.6 (3rd), floor 8.9 (6th) and all-around 34.4 (6th).
Kenzie Bohling (17) bars 8.85, floor 9.025 and all-around 34.575 (5th).
Also with only three members, their team also placed fifth
ADVANCED OPTIONAL
Angelina Schademann (14) -vault 9.05 (2nd), bars 9.25 (1st), beam 8.6 (3rd), Floor 8.625 (3rd) and All-Around District runner-up 35.525.
Kenzie Bohling was also recognized as a candidate for the Sarah Ludeman Award. This award is for gymnasts who best represent the sport of Gymnastics in their work ethic, attitude in the gym and support of other gymnasts. Kenzie is a great example of all of these and more, she will be truly missed as she expands her adventures at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln this Fall. It has been an interesting year for competitions with COVID-19, but I feel the girls did a great job of adjusting to all the protocols placed upon them!
The teams are coached by Cyndi Atchison and Alicia Blomenberg.