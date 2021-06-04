Discover Gymnastics ends challenging season

Kenzie Bohling was also recognized as a candidate for the Sarah Ludeman Award. This award is for gymnasts who best represent the sport of Gymnastics in their work ethic, attitude in the gym and support of other gymnasts. Kenzie is a great example of all of these and more, she will be truly missed as she expands her adventures at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln this Fall. It has been an interesting year for competitions with COVID-19, but I feel the girls did a great job of adjusting to all the protocols placed upon them!