Dirks, Erickson, Linden all crowned Central Conference champs

SEWARD – Behind eight top three finishes the Northwest Vikings pulled away in the team race at the Central Conference wrestling tournament in Seward on Saturday.

Northwest racked up 228 points with second place York a ways back with 188.5 and third placer Lexington with 185.

Rounding out the top five was Columbus Lakeview with 182 and Schuyler in fifth with 155.

The Dukes had three conference champions as junior Seth Erickson improved to 33-0 with a win at 182 pounds, sophomore Keagyn Linden (27-8) won the title at 195 and freshman Emmitt Dirks (29-11) was the champion at 126.

“I was very pleased with the performance of our team at conference this week. Runner-up finish to a very good GINW team is a great accomplishment for this team,” said coach Ryan Johnson.

York had an outstanding effort in the semifinals with five grapplers putting themselves in position to win conference titles.

Dirks at 126 defeated Schuyler’s Trey Svorta with a 7-0 decision. The freshman earned his title shot with a 5-2 decision over Columbus Lakeview’s Levi Lutjelusche.

Erickson, No. 4 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings, dominated his weight class. After two byeshe pinned Schuyler’s Angel Quezada in 1:05 and wrapped up the conference crown with an injury forfeit over Lakeview’s Fabian Recinos.

In the 195 pound weight class, Linden pinned his way to the title, the final coming in 3:11 over Seward’s Dustin Hurley.

At 160, sophomore Brooke Loosvelt (34-8) came up short in his championship match with Lakeview’s Owen Bargen (37-2) by the final score of 7-1. Bargen is the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class B at 160.

At 170, junior Dylan Bower (21-16) defeated Isaac Rodriguez of Lexington by pin in 5:52, but lost a 6-2 decision to Lakeview’s Yordi Dominguez (34-2) in the final.

Third place efforts went to freshman Ty Erickson (25-10) at 106 pounds and senior Kadence Velde (23-7) at 285 pounds.

Rounding out the rest of the medalists were; junior Isaac Ciro (21-16) took fourth at 113 pounds, Hudson Holoch (31-12), a junior, was fourth at 138, taking fifth place was 120 pound freshman Greyson Light (7-16), Jackson Holoch (12-18), a freshman, was fifth at 132 and sophomore Emmett Hoffman (10-10) was fifth at 152.

“We had an awesome semifinal round and got five into the championship matches. Brooks Loosvelt won a match against a tough opponent from GINW that he got pinned by just two weeks ago. Dylan Bower also won a close match in the semifinal round with a pin in the final 30 seconds against a Lexington kid who we would eventually beat in the team race by less than five points,” Johnson added. “Emmitt Dirks, Seth Erickson, and Keagyn Linden made the finals as well and took care of business in the semifinals round. The rest of the team on the backside did a great job of getting the best place they could.”

York will be back in action Friday for the Fairbury invite which is scheduled to get underway at 1:30 p.m.

“The kids did an awesome job competing hard and always trying to stay in the match,” Johnson said. “We had a decent amount of matches we won because we stayed in the fight of the match and we were rewarded with a runner up finish at the conference tournament.”

Team scoring-1.Northwest 228; 2.York 188.5; 3.Lexington 185; 4.Columbus Lakeview 182; 5.Schuyler 155; 6.Crete 101; 7.Seward 71; 8.Aurora 56; 9.Adams Central 15.