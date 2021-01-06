Diller-Odell’s early success leads Griffins past Timberwolves

EXETER-A quick start by the Diller-Odell Griffins put the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in a bad spot and they could never recover.

After falling behind by 12 points after the first eight minutes the Griffins and Timberwolves played on pretty much even terms the remainder of the night, but that didn’t help the hosts any as they dropped the 49-36 decision to the Griffins in boys non-conference action.

Exeter-Milligan (1-9) fought back to trim the Griffins lead to single digits on several occasions, but the combination of Austin Jurgens with 17 points and both Nate Lyons and Jacob Meyer with 11 each was too much for the Timberwolves to handle.

Diller-Odell (8-1) came in as the No. 8 team in Class D2 according to the Omaha World-Herald and they were averaging 54.5 points per game. Jurgens and Meyer both came in to Tuesday night’s game averaging in double figures with 18.6 and 12.6 points respectively.

Exeter-Milligan got a game-high 20 points from 6-foot 1 inch senior Jackson Beethe who came in averaging 22.6 points per game based on the latest York News-Times stats. But Beethe didn’t get much help as Peyton Pribyl added seven and Tyler Due three.