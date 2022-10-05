Diller-Odell Griffins get wakeup call, top Panthers 3-1

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers opened their matchup with D2 No. 5 Diller –Odell by winning the first set 25-18.

That only seemed to send the Griffins a wake-up call as they won the next three sets by the scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21 to improve to 19-5 on the year.

Fillmore Central falls to 1-21.

There were no team or individual stats available for the Panthers.

Diller-Odell had three players in double figures in kills led by Karli Heidemann with 18. Myleigh Weers added 12 and Baileigh Vilda finished with 11 as the Griffins hammered 50 total.

The Griffins had 16 ace serves with four each from Berkelee Beekman and Keira Hennerberg while the defense was led by Hennerberg and Ashley Duis with 12 and 10 digs respectively.

Hennerberg led the offense with 43 set assists.

Fillmore Central will join Adams Central next Tuesday at the Centennial tri.