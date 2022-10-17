Dickey’s rushing powers Cougars past Huskies

SHELBY – Behind a monster game from junior Izaac Dickey, the Cross County Cougars capped another unbeaten regular season with a 48-20 win at Shelby-Rising City on Friday night.

Dickey exploded for 255 yards on just 24 carries – good for an average of 10.6 yards a pop – and found the end zone six times to fuel the Cougar offense. Ashton Seim added 94 yards on the ground and picked up all 30 of Cross County’s passing yards, while Lucas Jacobsen finished with 73 rushing yards.

As a team, the Cougars gashed the Huskies’ run defense to the tune of 482 yards on 58 carries.

Tanner Hollinger paced the Cross County receiving corps with one grab for 26 yards, while Alex Noyd and Tobey Waller led the defensive effort with 12 and eight tackles, respectively. Dickey and Dalton Noble each recorded seven tackles and Andrew Dubas added five.

The Cougars forced three turnovers on interceptions from Seim and Noyd, while Noble forced a fumble that Leighton Nuttelman recovered.

Cross County begins its postseason push at home Thursday night when it welcomes Weeping Water to town for a first-round matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.