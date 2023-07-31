YORK – With the 2023 high school fall sports calendar set to open in less than a month, it time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week leading up to the start of the 2023 season we will be featuring three players who have been tabbed the top softball players in the area. There are a total of 11 so the final week will have just two players. Today is the second of those four installments with the final one set to run on Tuesday, August 15, just two days before the start of the 2023 season.

Lauryn Mattox, JR., York High School-P/IF

In 2022 York sophomore Lauryn Mattox donned the workhorse label for the York Dukes as she tossed 85% of the Dukes 136 innings on the mound during the team’s season. Mattox recorded 112 strikeouts and all 12 of the Dukes wins. Her strength however was not just in the hill as she also finished the season with a .500 batting average, with four home runs and 13 extra base hits total. “Lauryn was our work horse on the mound,” said York head coach Kent Meyers at the end of the 2022 year. “She has proven she is also a very good batter.” Mattox earned first team selection in the Central Conference and she was all-state honorable mention in Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Amy Lauby, SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend-P

The Panthers had a dual threat in junior Amy Lauby who was a York News-Times All-Area co-captain in 2022. She led Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend in wins with 12 on the mound and she was second on the team in batting average with a .470 average. As a junior she threw 90 innings and finished up the year with a 4.01 ERA and 96 K’s. In the batter’s box she cranked out a pair of home runs and was one of the keys to the Panthers runs to the district final. “Amy has improved every year. She had a consistent year from the circle, at times even dominant and made a huge jump as an offensive player,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby last year. “She had a lot of clutch two out hits with runners in scoring position. She has worked incredibly hard the last nine months to improve and her results speak for themselves.” Lauby was a first team Southern Nebraska Conference selection and she was both honorable mention all-state in the OWH and LJS in Class C.

Lindee Kelley, JR., Polk County Slammers-IF/OF

Power, speed and athleticism were three key characteristics of Polk County sophomore Lindee Kelly in 2022. “Lindee has a very high softball IQ and great instincts for the game offensively and defensively,” commented Polk County Slammers head coach Laureen Powell at the end of the 2022 season which ended in Hastings at the Class C State Tournament. “She uses her athleticism to her advantage.” Kelley batted .400 for the year which was 10th in the final York News-Times stats; she had 40 hits which was fourth and her 44 runs scored led the area charts. She also stole 12 bases which placed among area leaders. She had three hits in wins over York, Gothenburg and Adams Central her best RBI night came against the Dukes with four runs batted in. Kelley was an honorable mention selection in the OWH and Lincoln Journal Star in Class C.