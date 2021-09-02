Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia

“Concordia plays a lot like we do. They play fast, they get up and down the floor and I think that is my style of play and I like teams that play like that,” Shepherd added.” Concordia really stood out to me with that style of play.”

During the 2020-21 season, Shepherd averaged nine points per game, along with 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. She hit 41% of her shots from the field (78-190) and knocked down 28 3-pointers for 31%. At one point of the season she was 13 of 32 on 3-pointers for 40%. She had a season high of 20 points against Ralston.

York head coach Matt Kern echoed the same thoughts. He, too, feels Shepherd will fit well there.

“I am excited for her to be part of the Concordia program. What a great program to be a part of and culture. She is such a good athlete and I think that was one of the first things that coach Olson noticed was her athleticism on the floor,” Kern stated. “She is just an overall tough player who plays hard and she is going to fit in really well. Concordia has been in the mix for a while now along with Hastings and Concordia just kind of stood out.”

Shepherd said she wanted to get this decision out the way before the season started.

“I think it will be less stressful for me when the season comes around and be able to play,” Shepherd commented. “I won’t have to worry about anything else or make any important decisions. I can just play basketball.”