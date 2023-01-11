Deshler Dragons double up Hampton girls 46-23

HAMPTON – The Deshler Dragons came out swinging Tuesday night at Hampton, taking a 12-4 lead after eight minutes and a 19-9 cushion into the intermission. A 16-3 Deshler run in the third quarter effectively ended any hopes of a Hawks comeback as the visitors rolled to a 46-23 win.

Lillian Dose led Hampton with eight points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Gavin Gilmore added seven points and three boards.

Shae Kingery notched three points, five rebounds and five assists and Brooke Lubke collected a trio of boards to go with her three points. Raegan Hansen capped the Hawks’ scoring with two points.

Stats for Deshler were not available.