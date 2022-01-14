Deshler Dragon girls put on a free throw clinic in win over McCool

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The free throw is the only uncontested shot in basketball.

The Deshler Dragons made use of their chances at the line Friday night going 17 of 21, 12 of 15 in the fourth quarter, as they took the lead over the McCool Junction Mustangs and went on to the 51-46 win in girls non-conference action.

Over the first eight possessions of the fourth quarter, the lead changed hands five times, with the final change coming on a Deshler 3-point basket by Mallory Kleen that erased the Mustangs’ final lead of 35-34.

The Dragons improved to 4-8 with the win and the Mustangs drop their third contest of the year against nine wins.

Deshler built their lead to eight points in the fourth quarter at 43-35, but sophomore McKenna Yates dropped two 3-pointers to cut the lead to 46-42 with 1:36 to play. Yates led the Mustangs with 18, Shelby Bandt added 12 and Sara Weisheit finished with 10.

While the Dragons were thriving at the free throw line, it was a whole different matter for the home clad back and gold who finished the game 7 of 18 and just 3 of 10 over the final eight minutes.