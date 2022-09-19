Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest

YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town.

Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the year with a 12-0 loss in three innings. Defense was the main culprit for the Dukes on Monday night, as the team committed six errors leading to a slew of unearned runs.

While the York defense faltered, the lineup struggled to get things going against a sharp outing from Northwest pitcher Ava Laurent, who fanned eight batters in three innings and retired all nine batters she faced.

Lauryn Mattox took the loss for York but did not pitch as poorly as the box score would indicate. The sophomore gave up 11 hits and 12 runs in three innings, but only four of those runs were earned. Mattox also did not walk a batter and notched a pair of Ks.

Below are write-ups of the Dukes’ three-game outing in Hastings on Saturday. York will return to the diamond Thursday at the David City tri.

Bennington 10, York 1

The Dukes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Bennington answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning and the Badgers never looked back, rolling to a 10-1 win in five innings. York finished with four hits on singles from Sam McDaniel, Ellie Gartner, Ellie Peterson and Sophia Liston, but they also committed three errors leading to three unearned runs.

Lauryn Mattox took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs – seven earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks with a trio of Ks in 4 2/3 innings.

Skutt 7, York 3

Skutt scored in each of the first four innings, including four in a decisive third inning, as the Skyhawks pulled out a 7-3 win. Maggie Rauert went 2 for 3 at the dish and notched half of the Dukes’ hits with a pair of RBIs. Mattox and Peterson also recorded singles in the loss.

McDaniel got the start in the circle and picked up the loss as the junior gave up six runs – four earned – on five hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts in two-plus innings pitched. Mattox tossed the 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

McCook 9, York 6

The Dukes racked up seven hits but could not overcome five errors leading to seven unearned McCook runs in a 9-6 loss.

Abrielle Linder led the York offense with a pair of hits and drove in one run, while McDaniel, Mattox, Gartner, Rauert and Sierra Rasmussen all tallied RBI singles.

Mattox started on the bump and recorded just two outs, giving up two hits and a walk with one K – though none of the four runs she allowed were earned. McDaniel tossed four innings of relief and allowed five runs – two earned – on six hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.