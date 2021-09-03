Defense, special teams leads York past Alliance on the gridiron

YORK – The York Dukes steamrolled the Alliance Bulldogs Friday night behind a powerful rushing attack and a suffocating defense. Alliance mustered just 33 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 124 for the game – 55 of which came on one play - as York rolled to a 27-6 win and improved to 2-0 on the year.

The Dukes, meanwhile, finished with 267 offensive yards, highlighted by the ground game churning out 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 40 carries.

Special teams factored into York’s success as well, as junior Garrett Ivey knocked home a pair of field goals and had a critical 48-yard punt return just before halftime. The Dukes also forced a pair of turnovers and returned one back for a defensive score.

“I thought the defense and special teams were very good tonight,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Offensively, we just made too many mistakes. We did a lot of good things, but there were far more mistakes than there were a week ago. We didn’t have a great week of practice and it kind of showed on offense, but Coach Brackhan had those defenders ready to go tonight, and the special teams – Garrett Ivey knocking in those field goals returning the kicks and Bryson Benjamin with some nice returns – I was very happy with the special teams and the defense.”