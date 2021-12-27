Defense serves up comeback 'W' for Cross County girls

MILFORD – After eight minutes, Mead raced out to an 18-6 lead over the Cross County during the second day of the Runza Holiday Tournament thanks to eight Cougar turnovers. However, Cross County flipped the script, winning the turnover battle 17-6 over the final three quarters as the Cougars climbed back into the game.
With the two teams deadlocked at 37 in the final seconds, Cross County called a timeout to dial up one last play. The Cougars found Josi Noble on a backdoor cut, and the senior drove to the rim and found nothing but the bottom of the net on the shot attempt with 3.7 seconds to play to provide the winning margin in a 39-37 comeback victory.
The Cougars didn’t make things easy on themselves early on, as they turned the ball over three times in the first 1:30 as the Raiders raced out to a 6-0 lead. Cross County finished with eight giveaways in the period compared to just six points.
Mead, meanwhile, erupted for 18 points in the period to take an early 12-point lead. Seniors Bri Lemke, Emily Hebenstreit and Emily Quinn paced the Raiders with six points each in the first quarter as Mead carried all the momentum.
Cross County flipped the switch in the second quarter, however, dialing up the defensive pressure to take the Raiders out of rhythm offensively. Sophomore Lilly Peterson buried one from downtown as the Cougars cut the deficit to single digits with 7:17 to go in the half.
After Mead answered with a three of its own on the other end, Peterson crashed the offensive glass to corral a missed shot and notch a putback bucket. Cross County forced a pair of turnovers, Noble capitalized on both of them with layups and suddenly the Cougars trailed just 21-15 with 5:25 left until halftime.
Lemke stemmed the tide with a bucket off an offensive rebound, but senior Chloe Sandell responded with a layup for Cross County. Taylor Lindburg uncorked a shot from beyond the arc on the next Cougar possession, and the ball found nothing but net on the way down as Cross County cut the Mead lead to 23-20 with 4:03 remaining in the first half.
Peterson split a pair of free throws with 3:26 left in the second quarter to trim the deficit to two, but Mead responded with a bucket as the Raiders led 25-21 at the break.
Cross County kept up the pressure defensively coming out of the locker room, and freshman Lindee Kelley opened the second half with a bucket on the other end to make it a 25-23 ballgame.
Mead added two more points on a layup with 5:21 to play in the third, but Peterson landed a counterpunch with a basket through contact. The sophomore then stepped to the line and buried the and-one to cut the deficit to 27-26 with 5:08 remaining in the quarter.
The Raiders answered back with a bucket, but Sandell knocked down a pair of free throws and Noble split her two chances at the line on the next possession as Cross County tied the game at 29 with 3:25 to play in the third quarter.
Mead responded by scoring the final four points of the period to take a 33-29 lead with eight minutes to play. The Raiders still led 35-31 with four minutes to play, as Cross County’s defense caused enough havoc to keep it in the game, but the Cougars simply couldn’t put the ball through the hoop.
Jayden Fellows finally knocked the lid off the Cougars’ basket with 3:15 to play and cut the deficit in half. Kelley poked the ball free on Mead’s next trip down the court and converted with another bucket on the other end. In the blink of an eye, Cross County tied the game at 35 with 2:45 to play in regulation.
With 1:37 remaining, Sandell buried a shot as the Cougars came all the way back to take their first lead of the game. Cross County got a defensive stop on the other end, but Noble missed the front end of a one-and-one with 48 seconds left to give the Raiders a chance.
Mead capitalized with a bucket to tie the game and the Cougars called a timeout to design a play. The Raiders buckled down defensively to force another Cross County timeout.
This time, the play the Cougars drew up in the huddle worked as Noble created some separation on a backdoor cut, took the pass and drove to the rim.
The senior put up a layup as the final seconds ticked away and the ball found nothing but net on the way down, giving Cross County a 39-37 lead with 3.7 seconds to play.
Mead called a timeout to draw up one final play, but the Raiders turned the ball over on the last possession to secure Cross County’s comeback victory.
Peterson racked up 13 points for the Cougars and finished tied for the game high, while Noble added nine – including the game-winner in the final seconds. Sandell scored six points for Cross County, Fellows and Kelley each added four and Lindburg tallied three to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.
Quinn scored 13 to pace Mead, while Lemke and Hebenstreit also cracked double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. However, the duo combined for just four points after halftime.
Both teams shot about equally from the floor as the Cougars finished 16 of 43 shooting and the Raiders shot 16 of 45. Neither side shot well from beyond the arc, where Cross County went 2 for 11 and Mead shot 2 of 9.
At the charity stripe, Cross County connected on 7 of 12 chances, while the Raiders buried all four of their free throws.
Mead held the slightest of advantages on the glass, as the Raiders grabbed 20 rebounds to 19 for the Cougars. The game’s deciding factor, however, came in the turnover department.
The Raiders built their double-digit first-quarter lead on the back of eight Cross County turnovers, but the Cougars flipped the script over the final three periods and finished the game with a 21-14 edge in the turnover margin.
Cross County returns to action for the third day of the Runza Holiday tournament Tuesday morning in Central City. Opening tip is set for 11 a.m.