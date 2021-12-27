Defense serves up comeback 'W' for Cross County girls

MILFORD – After eight minutes, Mead raced out to an 18-6 lead over the Cross County during the second day of the Runza Holiday Tournament thanks to eight Cougar turnovers. However, Cross County flipped the script, winning the turnover battle 17-6 over the final three quarters as the Cougars climbed back into the game.

With the two teams deadlocked at 37 in the final seconds, Cross County called a timeout to dial up one last play. The Cougars found Josi Noble on a backdoor cut, and the senior drove to the rim and found nothing but the bottom of the net on the shot attempt with 3.7 seconds to play to provide the winning margin in a 39-37 comeback victory.

The Cougars didn’t make things easy on themselves early on, as they turned the ball over three times in the first 1:30 as the Raiders raced out to a 6-0 lead. Cross County finished with eight giveaways in the period compared to just six points.

Mead, meanwhile, erupted for 18 points in the period to take an early 12-point lead. Seniors Bri Lemke, Emily Hebenstreit and Emily Quinn paced the Raiders with six points each in the first quarter as Mead carried all the momentum.