Defense powers York past Hastings

HASTINGS – York recorded just 232 yards of total offense Friday night at Hastings one week after putting up 400 yards in the opener against Lexington, but it didn’t matter. The Dukes didn’t need to post crazy offensive numbers to earn the win, as the York defense followed up a stellar outing last week with an even better performance in the road opener.

York forced a trio of turnovers and held the Tigers to just 92 offensive yards for the entire game, carrying the load Friday night en route to a 24-0 shutout to earn the season’s second win in as many weeks.

After a York three-and-out to open the game, Hastings took over in Duke territory and faced a third down. Chance Vertin fired in the direction of Landon Hinrichs, but York’s Kohen Dye stepped jumped in front of the route, picked the ball off and returned it 26 yards to the Tigers’ 31-yard line.

The turnover set up a 29-yard field goal off the leg of Garrett Ivey to put York in front 3-0 with 3:30 remaining in the opening stanza. The Dukes held Hastings to minus-three yards en route to a three-and-out on the next possession to give the offense good field position once more.

York capitalized, as a 26-yard run from Dalton Snodgrass put the Dukes into scoring position and Carter Stenger rumbled into the end zone from seven yards out on third-and-goal to make it 10-0 at the end of the first.

Still leading by two scores, the York defense generated another scoring opportunity midway through the second as junior Seth Erickson met the Tigers’ Naz Robinson in the backfield and jarred the ball free. Snodgrass dove on it at the Hastings 31-yard line and two plays later, Ryan Seevers found a wide-open Austin Phinney on busted coverage along the visitor’s sideline.

The senior took care of the rest, racing into the end zone untouched for a 28-yard touchdown to put York ahead 17-0 with 6:08 to go until halftime.

Neither side scored in the final six minutes of the half, but the Dukes added on in the third quarter. After both teams failed to score on their first possession of the second half, York forced a stop and methodically moved down the field.

Facing a fourth-and-three in the red zone, Seevers found Stenger for a gain of eight down to the Tigers’ 4-yard line. Erickson did the rest, plunging across the goal line on the next play to make it 24-0 with 1:24 remaining in the stanza.

York opted to chew clock on offense in the fourth quarter while the defense continued to keep Hastings at bay. On the first Hastings possession of the frame, the Dukes’ pass rush got to Tucker Synek as he let go of the ball.

Marshall McCarthy came up with the interception, the third York takeaway of the game. Another Tigers possession ended on a turnover on downs after an offensive pass interference wiped out a touchdown pass.

York melted the final seconds off the clock down the stretch to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 24-0 shutout. The Dukes racked up just 232 yards of offense after putting more than 400 yards on Lexington in the opener, but they didn’t need to.

One week after a stellar outing against the Minutemen, the York defense was even better Friday. Hastings managed to complete 9 of 14 passes for 50 yards with two picks split between two gunslingers, but the Tigers were even more anemic on the ground.

Hastings ran the ball 29 times in the loss and tallied just 45 yards, unable to find many holes against a suffocating Duke front seven. York, meanwhile, finished the game with 232 yards of offense – 127 in the air, 105 on the ground.

Seevers completed 14 of 17 passes for 127 yards and a score with no turnovers. Stenger carried six times for 14 yards and a score, while Erickson added 20 yards and another touchdown on five carries. Snodgrass tallied 39 yards on three touches.

In the receiving game, Ivey caught five passes for 36 yards and Phinney finished with one reception for 28 yards and a touchdown. Stenger notched four catches for 41 yards, while Snodgrass tallied 17 yards on three grabs.