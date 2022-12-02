Defense lifts Centennial girls past David City 30-20

UTICA – In both teams’ season opener, the Centennial Broncos outscored the David City Scouts 12-2 over the first eight minutes to set the tone early. That cushion proved to be all the hosts needed as they opened the season on the right foot with a 30-20 win over a conference foe.

“It was great to start off our season with a 'W' in front of our home crowd,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “The girls were studious to the scouting report and how we were going to defend the David City Scouts. Our defense was stellar and forced a bunch of turnovers. We will win a lot of games if we only allow 20 points.”

Centennial shot 11 of 35 (31%) from the floor but just 6 of 17 from the foul line. The struggles from the charity stripe, combined with 22 turnovers, helped keep the Scouts in the game and prevented the Broncos from pulling away down the stretch.

“We had the ability to go on runs in the second half, but it seemed that our missed free throws and some silly turnovers were keeping David City around,” Polk said. “I'm happy with how the girls performed and that we were able to get the victory, but we still have a lot to work on if we are going to be competitive with the teams we have coming up on our schedule - beginning with valuing the basketball and making our free throws.”

Savannah Horne sparked the Centennial offense Thursday as the junior canned 5 of 9 shots (56%) and poured in a team-high 11 points. Junior Cora Payne added seven points on 2 of 4 shooting and sophomore Catelynn Bargen notched six.

Ella Wambold and Karley Naber rounded out the offense with three points apiece.

Payne led the Bronco effort on the glass with nine of the team’s 29 rebounds, while Averie Stuhr pulled down five boards. Horne dished out three assists and collected three steals, both team highs. Defensively, Naber and Payne added two steals apiece as the Broncos swiped the ball 10 times as a team.

Stats for David City were not available.