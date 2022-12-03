Defense helps Storm girls surge past Giltner 41-29

POLK – During Friday night’s season opener, High Plains turned in an off shooting night. The Storm shot just 24% from the floor (15 of 62), including just 1 of 27 from beyond the arc, yet a stifling defensive effort propelled the Storm past Giltner 41-29.

While the High Plains offense struggled for the better part of four quarters, the hosts put the clamps down on the Hornets. The Storm forced 35 turnovers and held the Giltner offense to just 31 shots, more than enough to survive the cold night from the floor.

The hosts seized the momentum early, building a 16-0 lead after eight minutes thanks to a combined 10 points from freshmen Peyton Hofmann and Gahvi Lesiak.

Giltner scored the first six points of the second stanza, but the Storm answered back to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room. The High Plains cushion swelled to 30-14 when Courtney Carlstrom canned a triple with 6:36 to play in the third quarter, but the Hornets answered back as they closed the frame on a 6-0 run.

The visitors then scored the first two points of the final stanza to trim the deficit to single digits for the first time since the 3:10 mark of the first half, but Hofmann had an answer. The freshman scored six of the game’s next eight points, sparking an 8-2 High Plains run.

Allie Howell capped off the surge with a layup to make it 38-24 in favor of the Storm with 5:54 to play, and Giltner never seriously threatened again as High Plains held serve down the stretch to open the season with a 41-29 win.

Hofmann netted seven points in the fourth quarter as she capped her first career game with a game-high 13 points. Lesiak followed with eight points, Howell tallied seven and Carlstrom notched five.

Rylee Ackerson didn’t make a shot from the floor but went 4 of 9 from the charity stripe, while seniors Hailey Lindburg and Emily Ackerson rounded out the offense with two points apiece.

Kailyn Wilson paced the visitors with 10 points in the loss. Neither team was particularly efficient from the foul line; High Plains converted 10 of 29 chances while the Hornets shot 9 of 16.

Giltner shot 32% from the floor but only hoisted 31 shots – half the number of field goals High Plains attempted – because the Storm won the turnover battle 35-25 and crashed the glass to the tune of a 38-28 edge on the boards.