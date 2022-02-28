Defending state champ GICC tops Heartland boys

GRAND ISLAND – A steal by Trajan Arbuck, a pass ahead to Jake Regier with 28 seconds to play in the first quarter for two points and Heartland was only down to the C-2 defending state champion GICC Crusaders 14-10.

Heartland started the second quarter with possession and down 15-10 and despite four shots and three offensive rebounds, the Huskies came away empty on what was a critical possession.

Central Catholic (22-3) went on a 16-4 second quarter run, opened a 31-15 lead at the break and never looked back as they advanced to the Class C2 state championships with a 61-41 win.

Heartland ends their season with a record of 15-9 and say good-bye to four seniors who played their final game on Monday night. Those senior are Arbuck, Mason Regier, Dawson Ohrt and Kale Wetjen.

Monday night the Huskies were unable to stop the Crusaders’ inside game as 6-8 Jil Jengmer finished with 15 points. When he wasn’t scoring inside, senior Isaac Herbek was providing the Crusaders with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Herbek and Jengmer combined for 11 of the team’s 16 in the second quarter.

Heartland leading scorer for the year, junior Trev Peters, was held scoreless the first 16 minutes, but got his game going in the second half and finished with a team-high 13 points.

The Huskies could never recover from the 12-point second quarter scoring run by the Crusaders, but nearly played the No. 5 C2 rated Crusaders even in the second half only outscored 30-27.

Heartland was 14 of 44 from the field and that included 6 of 17 on 3-point shots. They were 7 of 8 at the free throw line.

GICC hit 26 of 45 shots and connected on 33% of their 3-pointers with 5 of 15 finding the mark. They were 4 of 7 at the line.

Heartland held a slight 27-26 advantage on the boards and the Huskies finished with seven turnovers to just three for the Crusaders.

Heartland (15-8) 10 4 15 12-41

GICC (21-3) 15 16 17 13-61

HRT (41)-Quiring 4, T. Arbuck 9, Regier 8, Peters 13, L. Arbuck 2, Wetjen 5. Totals-14-44 (6-17) 7-8-41

GICC (61)-Tut 2, Johnson 6, Herbek 17, Lowry 12, Nadir 9, Jengmer 15. Totals-26-45 (5-15) 4-7-61.