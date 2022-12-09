Decisive third-quarter run powers Heartland past E-M

EXETER – After 16 minutes of basketball, Heartland only led Exeter-Milligan by three as the visitors carried a 17-14 lead into the locker room. That changed in a hurry in the third quarter, as the Huskies outscored the T-Wolves 21-7 in the stanza to create more than enough cushion to cruise to the finish line in a 45-31 win.

Exeter-Milligan – which spent almost all of the fourth quarter in the bonus – had its chances to climb back into the game in the final set of eight minutes as Heartland scored just two points over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves went just 4 of 10 from the foul line down the stretch and never mounted a serious rally.

Heartland finished the game knocking down 18 shots from the floor, including six treys. The third-quarter bonanza accounted for most of that outburst; the Huskies canned a trio of 3-pointers and nine total field goals in the frame as they took advantage of several T-Wolf miscues.

E-M finished the game with 10 total field goals and three triples, with six of the hosts’ made baskets coming off the hand of Marcus Krupicka. The senior accounted for all 14 of the T-Wolves’ first-half points and finished with a team-high 17, while Carter Milton added eight.

Tyler Due tallied three points, Aidan Vavra notched a pair and Draven Payne rounded out the Exeter-Milligan scoring with one. The T-Wolves finished 8 of 17 from the charity stripe, while the visitors connected on just 3 of 9 free throws.

Heartland’s Trev Peters turned in another big outing, leading all scorers with 19 points. The senior drilled seven shots from the floor and knocked down half the team’s six treys. Behind him, Zach Quiring buried four field goals and added eight points, while Langdon Arbuck notched seven.

Tucker Bergen finished with five points for the Huskies, Jake Regier tallied three, Merrick Maltsberger recorded two and Hudson Regier closed the scoring output with one point.

Heartland improved to 2-1 on the year, while Exeter-Milligan fell to 1-3.