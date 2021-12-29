Decisive second period fuels Cougar boys

Decisive second quarter fuels Cougar boys in 50-45 win over Cozad

By News-Times staff

CENTRAL CITY – The Cross County Cougars wrapped up the Runza Holiday Tournament with a 50-45 victory over Cozad on Tuesday afternoon in Central City. Cross County trailed 11-9 after eight minutes but embarked on a decisive 19-8 run during the second quarter to pull away and carry a 30-17 lead into the locker room.

Tanner Hollinger buried a pair of shots from downtown to spark the second-quarter rally as he led the Cougars with six points in the period. Cory Hollinger scored four points in the quarter, while Alex Noyd drained a three and Carter Seim, Damon Mickey and Shayden Lundstrom each added two points for Cross County.

The Cougars then opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run and pushed the lead to 17 points, but the Haymakers battled back. However, Cross County held on down the stretch to seal a five-point win.

Both teams swished 16 shots from the floor, but Cross County held a decisive edge from beyond the arc. The Cougars buried six triples to just two for the Haymakers. Cross County also converted on 12 of 16 chances from the charity stripe, while Cozad shot 8 of 12 at the line.