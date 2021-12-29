Decisive second period fuels Cougar boys

Decisive second quarter fuels Cougar boys in 50-45 win over Cozad
By News-Times staff
CENTRAL CITY – The Cross County Cougars wrapped up the Runza Holiday Tournament with a 50-45 victory over Cozad on Tuesday afternoon in Central City. Cross County trailed 11-9 after eight minutes but embarked on a decisive 19-8 run during the second quarter to pull away and carry a 30-17 lead into the locker room.
Tanner Hollinger buried a pair of shots from downtown to spark the second-quarter rally as he led the Cougars with six points in the period. Cory Hollinger scored four points in the quarter, while Alex Noyd drained a three and Carter Seim, Damon Mickey and Shayden Lundstrom each added two points for Cross County.
The Cougars then opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run and pushed the lead to 17 points, but the Haymakers battled back. However, Cross County held on down the stretch to seal a five-point win.
Both teams swished 16 shots from the floor, but Cross County held a decisive edge from beyond the arc. The Cougars buried six triples to just two for the Haymakers. Cross County also converted on 12 of 16 chances from the charity stripe, while Cozad shot 8 of 12 at the line.
Cory Hollinger poured in a game-high 18 points for Cross County as the senior drained six shots, including a pair from beyond the arc. He also connected on all four of his free throws. Seim added 10 points on four field goals, and the senior buried both of his attempts at the line.
Noyd swished a pair of 3-pointers and finished with seven points, while Lundstrom made just one shot from the floor but still notched seven points after converting on five of eight visits to the charity stripe. Tanner Hollinger scored six points and hit on two triples and Mickey added two to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.
Cross County improved to 7-2 on the season with the win. The Cougars return to the court Jan. 4 when the Osceola Bulldogs come to town.