Decisive fourth period guides Cross County boys to victory
Decisive fourth quarter guides Cross County boys past Sutton

By News-Times staff

SUTTON – For three quarters, the Cross County Cougars and Sutton Mustangs played to a dead heat. With the score knotted at 29 apiece entering the final eight minutes, however, the Cougars seized control of the game.

A decisive fourth-quarter performance proved to be all the cushion the visitors needed. Cross County outscored Sutton 16-4 down the stretch to improve to 9-2 with a 45-33 win Thursday night.

The Cougars shot 15 of 35 from the floor, including 4 of 13 from beyond the arc. Cory Hollinger paced Cross County offensively with 16 points, as the senior buried 7 of 11 shot attempts. Sophomore Alex Noyd scored nine points and senior Haiden Hild added eight. The duo combined to drill three of the Cougars’ four baskets from downtown.

Senior Shayden Lundstrom recorded four points, seniors Damon Mickey and Carter Seim notched three apiece and sophomore Tanner Hollinger added two to round out the Cross County offensive effort.

Cross County converted on 11 of 20 chances from the foul line. Cory Hollinger led the Cougar effort on the glass as he grabbed nine of the team’s 21 rebounds.

The Cougars dished out six assists as a team and recorded nine steals while turning the ball over just five times themselves.

