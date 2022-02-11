Day 1 of district wrestling for area teams is in the books

Centennial, Cross County/Osceola, Fillmore Central and High Plains all in action
UTICA – The only local team to host a district wrestling tournament was the Centennial Broncos, hosts of the C-3 District.
Fillmore Central traveled all the way to Madison for the C-1 District and High Plains went west to Pleasanton for the D-2 District.
Here is a first day wrap of the action.
C1-1 at Madison High School
The Fillmore Central Panthers, fresh off their Class C Nebraska Duals fifth place finish last Saturday, are sending eight of their 13 wrestlers to the semifinals on Saturday where one win secures a spot in the Class C State Tournament.
Here is a breakdown;
113 Aidan Trowbridge (44-4) vs. Rowan Jarosik (32-11) of SCNU
120 Travis Meyer (27-2) vs. Mason Nitz (16-3), Elkhorn Valley
126 Dylan Gewecke (38-8) vs. Aaron Ohnoutka (45-2) Bishop Neumann
132 Alexander Schademann (50-2) vs. Jacob Moravec (37-8), Aquinas
152 Treven Stassiness (44-9) vs. Christopher Nickolite (41-0), Aquinas
170 Jackson Turner (30-22) vs. Samuel Vrana (41-4), Bishop Neumann
220 Carson Adams (33-17) vs. Anders Webber, (28-4), Superior
285 Markey Hinrichs (36-7) vs. Payton Christiancy, (43-5), Superior.
Noah Monroe at 138, Aiden Hinrichs at 145, Izzic Paling at 160, Blake Nun at 182 and Hunter Lukes at 195 can all keep their seasons going with two wins in a row on Saturday.
Top 10 Team scores-1.Aquinas 68.5, 2.Fillmore Central 65.5, 3.Raymond Central 60.5, 4.Bishop Neumann 41, 5.Elkhorn Valley 37, 6.Tri-County 34, 7.Syracuse 32, 8T.Superior 32, 8T.Twin River 32, 10.Tekamah-Herman 22.
C1-3 at Centennial
The team title at the C-3 District in Utica is up for grabs.
There are four teams within nine points of each other and all will have their chances Saturday.
The host Centennial Broncos are in a tie for ninth with North Bend Central and Cross County/Osceola is 11th with 19 points in the 16-team field.
The Broncos have two wrestlers advancing to the semifinals as defending Class C 285 pound state champion Carson Fehlhafer improved to 41-0 with a pair of wins on Friday. He will meet Christian Harrifeld (35-12) of Johnson County Central in one semifinal.
At 145 pounds, Jarrett Dodson (42-9) will take on Ethan Underwood (28-15) of David City with a chance to advance to the state tournament with a win.
Trayton Stewart, Garrison Schernikau, Keenan Kosek, Dakota Guinn, Cyrus Songster and Samuel Payne are all still alive but must win their first two matches on Saturday to advance.
Seasons came to an end for Austin Patchin and Nickolas Keith.
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters advanced one wrestler to the semifinals and that was No. 1 160 pounder Cameron Graham who became the all-time Class C leader in wins for a career at 207. He will face Barrett Andel (28-15) of David City in one semifinal.
Koy Mentink, Tony DeWitt and Andrew Dubas must win their first two matches to advance to the state meet.
Kalan Lane, Tyler Shoup, Liam White, Ty Racek, Channer Marsden and Hector Esperaza all had their seasons come to an end.
Top 10 Team scores-1.Battele Creek 69, 2.David City 67.5, 3.Crofton-Bloomfield 61, 4.Yutan 60, 5.Lincoln Christian 30, 6.Archbishop-bergan 28, 7.HTRS 27, 8.Johnson County Central 26, 9T.Centennial 23, 9T.North Bend Central 23.
D-2 at Pleasanton
The High Plains Storm had seven wrestlers competing in the D-2 District at Pleasanton and three of those seven advanced to the semifinals where a win would guarantee them a berth in the Class D State Championships next week at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The Storm enter Saturday in 12th place in the team standings with 20.5 points.
At 106 pounds, Hudson Urkoski (27-10) will take on Abraham Lopez of Guardian Angels Central Catholic (19-17) in one semifinal.
In the 132 pound bracket, Javier Morino (34-9) will take on Summerland’s Logan Kester (13-27) for a state berth and at 138 pounds, Wyatt Urkoski (31-12) will battle Daniel Musgrave (23-14) of Nebraska Christian.
Still alive at 120 pounds is Gage Friesen. He will need to win his first two matches on Saturday.
Seasons ended for Augustine Osantowski, Caleb Sharman and Kaden Rieken.
Top 10 team scoring-1.1T.Summerland 47, 1T.Winside 47, 3T.Pleasanton, 42,3T.Twin Loup 42, 5.Neligh-Oakdale 39, 6.GACC 37, 7.Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27, 8T.kenesaw 25.5, 8T.Nebraska Christian 25.5, 10.Shelby-Rising City 23.