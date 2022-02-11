Day 1 of district wrestling for area teams is in the books

At 145 pounds, Jarrett Dodson (42-9) will take on Ethan Underwood (28-15) of David City with a chance to advance to the state tournament with a win.

Trayton Stewart, Garrison Schernikau, Keenan Kosek, Dakota Guinn, Cyrus Songster and Samuel Payne are all still alive but must win their first two matches on Saturday to advance.

Seasons came to an end for Austin Patchin and Nickolas Keith.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters advanced one wrestler to the semifinals and that was No. 1 160 pounder Cameron Graham who became the all-time Class C leader in wins for a career at 207. He will face Barrett Andel (28-15) of David City in one semifinal.

Koy Mentink, Tony DeWitt and Andrew Dubas must win their first two matches to advance to the state meet.

Kalan Lane, Tyler Shoup, Liam White, Ty Racek, Channer Marsden and Hector Esperaza all had their seasons come to an end.

Top 10 Team scores-1.Battele Creek 69, 2.David City 67.5, 3.Crofton-Bloomfield 61, 4.Yutan 60, 5.Lincoln Christian 30, 6.Archbishop-bergan 28, 7.HTRS 27, 8.Johnson County Central 26, 9T.Centennial 23, 9T.North Bend Central 23.

D-2 at Pleasanton