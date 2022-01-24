Day 1 of CRC girls tourney is in the books

ORK – The girls 2022 Crossroads Conference basketball tournament opened Saturday with five play-in games to the quarterfinals at the York City Auditorium.
In the first game it was the No. 9 seed East Butler Tigers getting past the No. 8 seed Hampton Hawks by the final score of 58-40.
The second game saw the No. 5 seed McCool Junction Mustangs advance with a 58-32 win over the No. 12 Giltner Hornets, followed by the third matchup of the day in which No. 4 BDS rolled over No.13 Nebraska Lutheran 46-17.
In the two night games it was No. 6 Exeter-Milligan with a 38-26 win over Shelby-Rising City and Dorchester slipped past High Plains 31-30 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
East Butler 58, Hampton 40
Hampton cut a 21-point third quarter lead to 13 points, but that would be all the closer they would get. The Hawks missed all 10 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and East Butler was able to re-establish the lead and go on for the win.
The Tigers led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and used a 24-14 second quarter run to build a deficit the Hawks could never overcome.
East Butler was led by Lanae Aerts with 19 and Nicole Buresh with 15.
Hampton countered with senior Zaya Stuart scoring 15 and junior Lillian Dose finishing with 12.
Hampton turned the ball over 27 times to just 16 for the Tigers.
East Butler (9-8) 14 24 11 9-58
Hampton (5-9) 7 14 15 4-40
McCool 58, Giltner 32
McCool had three girls in double figures as sophomore trio McKenna Yates, BriAnn Stutzman and Shelby Bandt led the way with 21, 14 and 11 points respectively.
The Mustangs opened a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Giltner senior Macie Antle did her best not to let McCool run and hide. She finished with 16 points and Breley Hunnicutt added eight.
McCool (11-4) led 33-16 at the half and the Hornets just didn’t have enough offensive firepower to get back into the game.
The Mustangs were 21 0f 45 from the field and the Hornets finished 13 of 40.
Giltner (2-15) 11 5 10 6-32
McCool Junction (11-4) 21 12 13 12-58
BDS 46, Nebraska Lutheran 17
The Nebraska Lutheran Knights turned the ball over 29 times and were outrebounded 38-29.
In the second half the Knights made mistakes on 10 of 11 trips down the court as BDS got all the help they needed.
The Eagles led 10-4 after the first eight minutes and 29-6 at the half. They were led in scoring by JessaLynn Hudson and Malory Dickson with eight points each.
The Knights were paced by six points from Rebecca Hueske.
BDS was 17 of 51 from the field and Lutheran hit just 6 of 36.
BDS will take on McCool in the first quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran (3-11) 4 2 4 7-17
BDS (14-3) 10 19 8 9-46
Exeter-Milligan 38, Shelby-RC 26
Exeter-Milligan improved to 11-7 with the 12-point win.
The Timberwolves were just 10-26 at the free throw line, but that was pretty good compared to Shelby-RC’s 4 of 21.
EM and SRC were tied at 5-5 through the first eight minutes, but the T-Wolves put up 15 to just six for the Huskies in the second quarter.
That scoring difference would prove more than enough as the Timberwolves advanced to take on Osceola, the No. 3 seed, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
EM was led in scoring by junior Jasmine Turrubiates with 11 and senior Cameran Jansky, despite early foul trouble, with 10.
SRC (4-12) was paced in the scorebook by Ava Larmon with nine and Tayo Pinneo with eight.
EM was 14-44 from the field and 0-4 on 3-point attempts. SRC finished 10-36 and 1-9 on 3-pointers.
Shelby-RC (4-12) 5 6 7 8-26
Exeter-Milligan (11-7) 5 15 6 12-38
Dorchester 31, High Plains 30
The High Plains Storm held a 30-26 lead over Dorchester with under one minute to play, but it wasn’t enough.
The Longhorn got two free throws from Addison Lehr to make it 30-28, and then with barely any time on the clock, 5-3 freshman Gabrielle Theis drilled a 3-pointer to put the Dorchester girls in the quarterfinals where they take on the No. 2 seed Meridian Mustangs at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Dorchester was led in scoring by Hailey Schweitzer with nine points, all on 3-pointers, while Baylor Behrns and Amber Kotas put up seven and six points respectively.
The Longhorns were 11 of 33 from the field and that included a respectable 5 of 13 on 3-pointers.
High Plains junior Hailey Lindburg was the game-high scorer with 11 points while Courtney Carlstrom added six. The Storm was 9 of 37 shooting the basketball, but went 4 of 12 from behind the arc.
The Storm held a 29-22 advantage on the boards, but turned it over two more times than the Longhorns, 18-16.
Dorchester (6-9) 9 7 7 8-31
High Plains (7-8) 12 5 5 8-30