Day 1 of CRC girls tourney is in the books

In the second half the Knights made mistakes on 10 of 11 trips down the court as BDS got all the help they needed.

The Eagles led 10-4 after the first eight minutes and 29-6 at the half. They were led in scoring by JessaLynn Hudson and Malory Dickson with eight points each.

The Knights were paced by six points from Rebecca Hueske.

BDS was 17 of 51 from the field and Lutheran hit just 6 of 36.

BDS will take on McCool in the first quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-11) 4 2 4 7-17

BDS (14-3) 10 19 8 9-46

Exeter-Milligan 38, Shelby-RC 26

Exeter-Milligan improved to 11-7 with the 12-point win.

The Timberwolves were just 10-26 at the free throw line, but that was pretty good compared to Shelby-RC’s 4 of 21.

EM and SRC were tied at 5-5 through the first eight minutes, but the T-Wolves put up 15 to just six for the Huskies in the second quarter.