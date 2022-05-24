Day 1 of Class C state golf at Columbus in the books

COLUMBUS – When the opening round of the Class C State Golf Championship began Tuesday morning at Elks Country Club, golfers competed in cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-50s and the threat of rain on the horizon. The precipitation eventually rolled in early in the afternoon, giving the field a stiffer challenge as competitors wrapped up their opening rounds.

Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann battled the tournament field, the course and the weather to a solid opening round. Schademann carded a 5-over 77 and sits alone in third place halfway through the tournament, three strokes back of leader Jake Richmond from Yutan and two shots behind Noah Carpenter of Palmyra in second place.

Schademann’s round began slowly as the junior bogeyed two of his first three holes, but he birdied the par-4 fifth and par-5 sixth holes to crawl back to even par. The Panther made the turn at 1-over after a third bogey at No. 9, and as the playing conditions worsened in the rain, Schademann added four more bogeys on the back nine and carried a first-round 77 into the clubhouse.

However, Richmond bogeyed No. 18 and Carpenter bogeyed each of his final two holes, keeping Schademann’s deficit at three strokes heading into Wednesday.

The Heartland Huskies also competed on the opening day at Elks Country Club, recording a team score of 380 and concluding the opening round tied with Lincoln Lutheran for 12th place in the team standings.

Jacob Regier fired the best opening round for the Huskies on Tuesday, as the junior birdied the par-3 11th hole and carded a 90, tied for 37th on the individual leaderboard.

Alex Goertzen shot a 94 and enters Wednesday’s action tied for 58th, while Creighton Friesen notched a 97 and is tied for 66th. Mason Hiebner recorded an opening-round 99 to land in a tie for 72nd and Reeve Oswald rounded out the Heartland lineup with a 103, tied for 85th place.

The Class C State Golf Championships wrap up Wednesday with final-round action from Elks Country Club.