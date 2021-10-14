Day 1 is in the books for Dukes at state tennis

Phinney also rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 win in his opening matchup, this time over Jason Escamilla Venzor of Scottsbluff.

Both Hammer and Phinney faced stiff challenges from McCook in the quarterfinals – Hammer met three-seed Isaac Hinze and Phinney faced four-seed Lincoln Michaelis.

The Bison duo both powered through to the semifinals, as Michaelis downed Phinney 6-0, 6-1. Hammer gave Hinze all he could handle before ultimately dropping a hard-fought 6-2, 6-4 decision.

Overall, York finished 3-4 on the opening day thanks to 1-1 records from Hammer, Phinney and the Van Gomple/Alexander doubles team.

“The No. 1 doubles team came out on fire but Beatrice was able to fight back and win in a third set tiebreaker; the other three entries were able to pick up wins in the first round but fell to higher seeds in the second,” Malleck said of the Dukes’ performance on Thursday. “Drew had third-seeded McCook down 4-3 in the second set but wasn't quite able to hold on.”

Hammer and Phinney will both return to the court for tomorrow’s action after reaching the quarterfinals and can place anywhere from fifth through eighth. Both will open with a play-in match on Friday morning, where a win moves them into the fifth-place match while a loss drops them to the seventh-place match.

