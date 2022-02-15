David City girls give Cougar girls a rough time in D1-5 subdistrict

STROMSBURG – The David City Aquinas Monarchs came into Tuesday night’s D1-5 subdistrict girls’ semifinal with a record of 4-18.

Cross County came in 18-6 and rated as the No. 8 team in D1 according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Cougars had their hands full for 32-minutes, but prevailed in a hard fought defensive battle by the final score of 29-18 and advanced to Thursday night’s 6:30 p.m. subdistrict final.

The Monarchs play in the Centennial Conference, a predominant Class C1 and C-2 league. They had only played four D1 opponents their fifth being tonight. Of their 22 games, 17 came against Class C1 and C2 competition the likes of GICC and Hastings St. Cecilia.

Cross County jumped to a quick 8-2 lead, but the Aquinas defense would never let the Cougars run away and hide as they forced the hosts into 21 turnovers.

Cross County led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and 14-6 through the first 16 minutes.

The Monarchs came out in the third quarter and Jocelyn Stara, who led Aquinas with five points, buried a corner 3-pointer to make it 14-9.