Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus posts 6-1 win behind Boersen’s gem
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Four run fourth fuels DCB after trailing 1-0 through three innings

Cooper Gierhan- UBCF baseball

Utica/Beaver-Crossing/Friend starter Cooper Gierhan pounces on the bunt attempt and flips the ball to first base to record the out in the top of the third as DCB’s Justice Peterson heads down the line.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

SILVER CREEK-Utica/Beaver-Crossing/ Friend starter Cooper Gierhan held the DCB Seniors scoreless and just two hits through the first three frames.

But DCB pushed across four in the top of the fourth and starter Elijah Boersen held the UBC/F Badgers to just four hits, three after the first inning in the 6-1 win at the Silver Creek Tournament.

Boersen allowed just four hits and he struckout 12 batters before giving way to reliever Carter Noakes who recorded the final out.

DCB scored two unearned runs in the fourth frame as the Badgers committed two costly errors. In the loss the defense was charted with three errors leading to three unearned runs.

Accounting for one RBI each in the fourth was Bryce Gorecki with single, one of his two hits; Kolby Gorecki with a single and Justice Peterson with a safety. The fourth run scored on a Badger error.

UBC/F reached Boersen for their only run in the bottom of the first as Gierhan singled, stole second and scored on a DCB error for the 1-0 lead.

Jared Bailey- UBCF Baseball

Grabbing second base and holding on is UBC/F’s Jared Bailey after he blooped a double down the left field line in the bottom of the fourth. DCB’s Carter Noakes tries to make the diving tag.

DCB increased their lead to 6-1 in the sixth when Bryce Gorecki singled and went to third when a SAC bunt that was botched by the UBC/F defense. Goercki scored on a groundout and the second run came across on a single off the bat of Noakes.

Ryan Payne- UBCF Baseball

Center fielder Ryan Payne leaves his feet to make the catch in deep center field the fourth inning against DCB on Thursday at the Silver Creek Tournament.

UBC started to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, but with runner on first and second, Boersen recorded his 10th strikeout to end the frame.

Gierhan went the all seven innings for the Badgers as he gave up six runs on eight hits; of those six runs, just three were earned and he recorded two strikeouts and he walked just two batters.

The Badgers are back on the field today in Silver Creek at 1 p.m. and they will face the loser of Geneva and Twin River.

DCB 000 402 0-6 8 2

UBC/F 100 000 0- 1 4 3

WP-Elijah Boersen LP-Cooper Gierhan

