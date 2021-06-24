Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus posts 6-1 win behind Boersen’s gem

SILVER CREEK-Utica/Beaver-Crossing/ Friend starter Cooper Gierhan held the DCB Seniors scoreless and just two hits through the first three frames.

But DCB pushed across four in the top of the fourth and starter Elijah Boersen held the UBC/F Badgers to just four hits, three after the first inning in the 6-1 win at the Silver Creek Tournament.

Boersen allowed just four hits and he struckout 12 batters before giving way to reliever Carter Noakes who recorded the final out.

DCB scored two unearned runs in the fourth frame as the Badgers committed two costly errors. In the loss the defense was charted with three errors leading to three unearned runs.

Accounting for one RBI each in the fourth was Bryce Gorecki with single, one of his two hits; Kolby Gorecki with a single and Justice Peterson with a safety. The fourth run scored on a Badger error.

UBC/F reached Boersen for their only run in the bottom of the first as Gierhan singled, stole second and scored on a DCB error for the 1-0 lead.

DCB increased their lead to 6-1 in the sixth when Bryce Gorecki singled and went to third when a SAC bunt that was botched by the UBC/F defense. Goercki scored on a groundout and the second run came across on a single off the bat of Noakes.