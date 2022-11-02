D2-5 releases all-district football team

POLK – The Osceola Bulldogs led the way in selections to the D2-5 all-district football team with 12.

Osceola finished the season with a 7-2 record and was one of three teams from the D2-5 district to make the Class D2 state playoffs.

The Fullerton Warriors (4-5) had 10 selections and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights (5-4) placed nine players with four of those selections on the first team.

High Plains (3-5) also had nine players picked for all-district with three first team selections.

Palmer (3-5) and Giltner (2-6) rounded out the rest of the choices with both getting five players named.

Osceola won its first round game over Fullerton, but lost a heartbreaker in the second round to Bloomfield 44-42. Nebraska Lutheran bowed in the first round to BDS.

The Knights’ first team picks include seniors Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske and Jace Dressel as well as junior Lucas Corwin.

The Storm’s first team selections were seniors Joaquin Ramirez and Mario Lesiak and sophomore Wyatt Urkoski.

The rest of Nebraska Lutheran’s players who received awards included; second teamers juniors Caleb Eldridge and Isaac Beiermann and honorable mention went to juniors Eli Vogt and Bryce Malchow and sophomore Lukas Worster.

The Storm’s remaining list of picks were; second team senior TJ Hiett and sophomores Gage Friesen and Ayden Hans. Selections for honorable mention were sophomores, Hayden Helgoth, Kaden Rieken and Raul Marino.

D2-5 First Team

Kale Gustafson JR. Osceola

Caleb Peterson SR. Osceola

Alexx Winkelman SR. Osceola

Isaiah Zelasney SR. Osceola

Conner Schnell SO. Osceola

Kolton Neujahr SR. Osceola

Aiden Norman JR. Fullerton

Max Volchahoske SR. Fullerton

Brady Cook SR. Fullerton

Fletcher Dubas SO. Fullerton

Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran

Trevor Hueske SR. Nebraska Lutheran

Lucas Corwin JR. Nebraska Lutheran

Jace Dressel SR. Nebraska Lutheran

Joaquin Ramirez SR. High Plains

Wyatt Urkoski SO. High Plains

Mario Lesiak SR. High Plains

Gatlin Reimers SO. Palmer

Taylor Smith JR. Giltner

Second Team

Osceola; Hayden Lavaley, Creighton Sterup, Matt DeMers

Fullerton; Tyler Gochenhour, Brett Bridger

Nebraska Lutheran; Caleb Eldridge, Isaac Beiermann

High Plains; Ayden Hans, Gage Friesen, TJ Hiett

Palmer; Levi Bader

Giltner; Preston Larson

Honorable Mention

Osceola; Brayden Santos, Braxton Mestl, Brenden Gable

Fullerton; Trey Swertzic, Carter Meysenburg, Jerrod Land, Nolan Dubas

Nebraska Lutheran; Eli Vogt, Lukas Worster, Bryce Malchow

High Plains; Haden Helgoth, Kaden Rieken, Raul Marino

Palmer; Leonardo Guzman, Emmerson Earl

Giltner; Kale Bish, Phillip Kruetz.