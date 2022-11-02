D2-5 releases all-district football team

POLK – The Osceola Bulldogs led the way in selections to the D2-5 all-district football team with 12.
Osceola finished the season with a 7-2 record and was one of three teams from the D2-5 district to make the Class D2 state playoffs.
The Fullerton Warriors (4-5) had 10 selections and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights (5-4) placed nine players with four of those selections on the first team.
High Plains (3-5) also had nine players picked for all-district with three first team selections.
Palmer (3-5) and Giltner (2-6) rounded out the rest of the choices with both getting five players named.
Osceola won its first round game over Fullerton, but lost a heartbreaker in the second round to Bloomfield 44-42. Nebraska Lutheran bowed in the first round to BDS.
The Knights’ first team picks include seniors Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske and Jace Dressel as well as junior Lucas Corwin.
The Storm’s first team selections were seniors Joaquin Ramirez and Mario Lesiak and sophomore Wyatt Urkoski.
The rest of Nebraska Lutheran’s players who received awards included; second teamers juniors Caleb Eldridge and Isaac Beiermann and honorable mention went to juniors Eli Vogt and Bryce Malchow and sophomore Lukas Worster.
The Storm’s remaining list of picks were; second team senior TJ Hiett and sophomores Gage Friesen and Ayden Hans. Selections for honorable mention were sophomores, Hayden Helgoth, Kaden Rieken and Raul Marino.
D2-5 First Team
Kale Gustafson JR. Osceola
Caleb Peterson SR. Osceola
Alexx Winkelman SR. Osceola
Isaiah Zelasney SR. Osceola
Conner Schnell SO. Osceola
Kolton Neujahr SR. Osceola
Aiden Norman JR. Fullerton
Max Volchahoske SR. Fullerton
Brady Cook SR. Fullerton
Fletcher Dubas SO. Fullerton
Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran
Trevor Hueske SR. Nebraska Lutheran
Lucas Corwin JR. Nebraska Lutheran
Jace Dressel SR. Nebraska Lutheran
Joaquin Ramirez SR. High Plains
Wyatt Urkoski SO. High Plains
Mario Lesiak SR. High Plains
Gatlin Reimers SO. Palmer
Taylor Smith JR. Giltner
Second Team
Osceola; Hayden Lavaley, Creighton Sterup, Matt DeMers
Fullerton; Tyler Gochenhour, Brett Bridger
Nebraska Lutheran; Caleb Eldridge, Isaac Beiermann
High Plains; Ayden Hans, Gage Friesen, TJ Hiett
Palmer; Levi Bader
Giltner; Preston Larson
Honorable Mention
Osceola; Brayden Santos, Braxton Mestl, Brenden Gable
Fullerton; Trey Swertzic, Carter Meysenburg, Jerrod Land, Nolan Dubas
Nebraska Lutheran; Eli Vogt, Lukas Worster, Bryce Malchow
High Plains; Haden Helgoth, Kaden Rieken, Raul Marino
Palmer; Leonardo Guzman, Emmerson Earl
Giltner; Kale Bish, Phillip Kruetz.