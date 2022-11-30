D1-2 all-district selections released

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats finished up the season with a record of 5-4 overall and was one of three teams in the D1-2 district to make the state playoffs.

Thayer Central (8-2) and Freeman (5-4) were the other two to make the D1 field.

Thayer Central was the only team to win its first round game. They rolled Shelby-Rising City 44-0, but lost to Nebraska City 14-8 in the next round.

EMF dropped a tough one 20-18 to Heartland and Freeman was defeated by Crofton 40-27.

The Palmyra Panthers went 7-1 in the regular season, but were not eligible for the playoffs due to being over the 47-player cutoff. Their only loss was to district champion Thayer Central. Palmyra was the only district team to make the final Omaha World-Herald ratings as they finished sixth. They were not rated in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Thayer Central led the district with 13 selections, Palmyra had 11, EMF placed 10, Freeman had six and Southern (1-7) had two. Johnson County Central (2-6) did not have any players on the team.

EMF’s selections were senior Chase Svehla, junior Breckan Schluter, senior Marcus Krupicka and junior Draven Payne all on the first team. Schluter rushed for over 1900 yards and a 214.4 per game average, while Svehla was the leading receiver and third in tackles per game with 5.9. Krupicka was second in tackles with 58 and Payne had 45.

The Bobcat second team selections included; senior Cade Kresak as a lineman, junior Jacob Weber at defensive back, junior Spencer Eberspacher at defensive end and sophomore Jacob Klooz in the offensive line.

Honorable mention recognition went to senior Dayson Staskal and sophomore Aidan Vavra.

Here are the rest of the D1-2 first team selections by school.

Thayer Central- Gunner Mumford, Jordan Mariska, Grant Wiedel, Sam Souerdyke, Tristan Wells.

Palmyra- Drew Erhart, Alex Hatcher, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Hunter Pope, Zach Fitzpatrick.

Freeman- Carter Ruse, Carter Niles, Trevor Parde.

Southern- Evan Saathoff