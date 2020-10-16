D-2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan sweeps East Butler, awaits CRC tournament

MILLIGAN – Double-digit kills from both Cameran Jansky and Jaiden Papik helped the Class D-2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves defend their home court on Thursday night with a sweep of the East Butler Tigers.

Exeter-Milligan, which improved to 17-7 with the win, ran away with the victory by scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-16. The Timberwolves enter Crossroads Conference tournament action as the No. 2 seed this Saturday at York High School.

Jansky led her team with 11 kills while Papik had 10 and Cammie Harrison eight. Jasmine Turrubiates added five kills on the night. Junior Emma Olsen dished out a team-best 28 set assist.

Exeter-Milligan was a terror for the Tigers at the service line, too. The Timberwolves recorded 11 ace serves and were led by Daisy Kanode’s five.

Defensively, Papik got under 14 digs while Jansky had 10.