BOYS BASKETBALL

D-2 No. 3 Osceola pulls away from T-Wolves in second half

EXETER – At halftime of Friday night’s CRC matchup preseason Omaha World-Herald D-2 No.3 Osceola only held a 17-13 lead over host Exeter-Milligan. Behind second-half points from senior Isaiah Zelasney, however, the Bulldogs outscored the Timberwolves 30-17 over the final two quarters to pull away for a 47-30 win.

Zelasney finished with a game-high 27 points after a big second half, knocking down 10 shots from the floor with a trio of 3-pointers. Kale Gustafson added 12 points as the duo combined for 39 of Osceola’s 47 points.

Marcus Krupicka and Draven Payne both notched eight points to pace Exeter-Milligan in the loss. Troy Kallhoff added five points, Aidan Vavra tallied four, Carter Milton finished with three and Tyler Due rounded out the offensive effort with two.

