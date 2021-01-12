Crusaders scoring surge dooms Dukes

GRAND ISLAND-The York Dukes were hanging with the Class C2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders when the home team decided to kick into another gear.

York led 17-12 in the second quarter, but was outscored 18-3 to end the first half and 6-0 to open the third quarter and never threatened the Crusaders lead the remainder of the game in the 61-43 final in boys’ non-conference action.

GICC missed all four three-point attempts in the first quarter, but went 4 of 6 in the second quarter and 7 of 11 overall as they built the 10 point halftime lead.

Down 30-20 at the break, the Dukes gave up a 6-0 run to open the third quarter and GICC led by as many as 18 in the third quarter.

York’s Garrett Ivey dropped a jumper and a three-point shot at the buzzer to get the Dukes back within a dozen at 46-34 at the end of the third, but GICC quickly re-established their 18-point lead with an 8-2 run to open the final eight minutes.

GICC’s biggest lead of the game was 21 points at 61-40 late in the fourth quarter.

York’s early success scoring the basketball came from Matt Haggadone as he had six first quarter points and sophomore Bryson Benjamin had four.