Crusaders scoring surge dooms Dukes
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Crusaders scoring surge dooms Dukes

Central Catholic outscores York 24-3 for win No. 12

Chase Collingham, York b BB

York senior Chase Collingham (25) scores for the Dukes on the baby-hook shot early in the first quarter. York led 14-12 over the C2 No. 1 GICC Crusaders after one quarter, but were outscored 18-6 in the second.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

GRAND ISLAND-The York Dukes were hanging with the Class C2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders when the home team decided to kick into another gear.

York led 17-12 in the second quarter, but was outscored 18-3 to end the first half and 6-0 to open the third quarter and never threatened the Crusaders lead the remainder of the game in the 61-43 final in boys’ non-conference action.

GICC missed all four three-point attempts in the first quarter, but went 4 of 6 in the second quarter and 7 of 11 overall as they built the 10 point halftime lead.

Down 30-20 at the break, the Dukes gave up a 6-0 run to open the third quarter and GICC led by as many as 18 in the third quarter.

York’s Garrett Ivey dropped a jumper and a three-point shot at the buzzer to get the Dukes back within a dozen at 46-34 at the end of the third, but GICC quickly re-established their 18-point lead with an 8-2 run to open the final eight minutes.

GICC’s biggest lead of the game was 21 points at 61-40 late in the fourth quarter.

Bryson Benjamin, York sophomore B BB

The Duke’s 6-0 sophomore guard Bryson Benjamin (22) scores on the short jumper as GICC’s Gil Jengmer (41) is unable to get position on the play.

York’s early success scoring the basketball came from Matt Haggadone as he had six first quarter points and sophomore Bryson Benjamin had four.

Both Jake Erwin and Austin Phinney finished with nine points and Benjamin and Ivey chipped in with seven.

Matt Haggadone, York B BB

York’s Matt Haggadone (3) is guarded closely by Grand Island Central Catholic’s Brayden Wenzl (25) as he tries to get off the short jumper just outside the paint in second quarter action.

The Dukes were 15 of 37 from the field and that included 3 of 12 on 3-point attempts. York was 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

Another huge factor in the Crusaders win was a 34-18 advantage on the glass.

GICC was 22 of 44 from the field for an even 50 percent and they connected on 9 of 19 three-pointers with senior Russ Martinez hitting four and leading four players in double figures with 16 points.

Picking up 13 points apiece was Koby Bales and Marcus Lowry, while Isaac Herbek added 11.

The Crusaders were 8 of 12 at the charity stripe.

York (3-9) will be in action on Friday night in Crete with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

York (3-9) 14 6 14 9-43

GICC (12-1) 12 18 15 16-61

YORK (43)-Haggadone 6, Erwin 9, Collingham 4, Olson 1, Phinney 9, Benjamin 7, Ivey 7. Totals-15-37 (3-12) 10-12-43

GICC (61)-Martinez 16, Bales 13, Wenzl 2, Lowry 13, G. Jengmer 3, Herbek 11, Turek 3. Totals-22-44 (9-19) 8-12-61.

