Crossroads names its all-league volleyball teams

YORK – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves both reached the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln this season, extending a lengthy streak for the Crossroads Conference. The Eagles and T-Wolves extended the conference’s streak of seasons with at least one state appearance to 15 – the last time the CRC did not send a team to state came in 2006.

During that stretch, the CRC has produced 11 state champions; Exeter-Milligan leads with five titles, Gilter claims three, BDS won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 and Hampton took home the crown in 2016.

BDS claimed the conference title during the regular season, while the Timberwolves upended the Eagles in a five-set thriller in the championship match of the conference tournament. Both teams closed their seasons at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln, bringing the conference’s total to 31 state qualifiers during this 15-year stretch.

After another successful season, the CRC announced its 2021 all-conference volleyball teams Friday. The YNT coverage area produced a whopping 13 all-conference selections; Cross County led with four and Exeter-Milligan produced three, while Hampton and High Plains both notched two and McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran recorded one selection apiece.