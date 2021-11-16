Crossroads names its all-league volleyball teams

YORK – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves both reached the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln this season, extending a lengthy streak for the Crossroads Conference. The Eagles and T-Wolves extended the conference’s streak of seasons with at least one state appearance to 15 – the last time the CRC did not send a team to state came in 2006.
During that stretch, the CRC has produced 11 state champions; Exeter-Milligan leads with five titles, Gilter claims three, BDS won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 and Hampton took home the crown in 2016.
BDS claimed the conference title during the regular season, while the Timberwolves upended the Eagles in a five-set thriller in the championship match of the conference tournament. Both teams closed their seasons at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln, bringing the conference’s total to 31 state qualifiers during this 15-year stretch.
After another successful season, the CRC announced its 2021 all-conference volleyball teams Friday. The YNT coverage area produced a whopping 13 all-conference selections; Cross County led with four and Exeter-Milligan produced three, while Hampton and High Plains both notched two and McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran recorded one selection apiece.
Sophomore Shyanne Anderson and senior Chloe Sandell each earned first-team honors for Cross County. Anderson led the YNT area with 69 ace serves and finished fourth with 535 set assists, while Sandell placed fourth in the area in kills (222) and fifth in blocks (57).
The Exeter-Milligan senior duo of Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen also earned first-team selections. Jansky finished second in the area in kills (391), fourth in ace serves (55) and led the area with 84 blocks. Olsen, a Nebraska Wesleyan commit, topped the area leaderboard with 706 assists and surpassed the 2,000-assist mark for her career.
Hampton senior Kylie Mersch (210 kills) and High Plains junior Kenzie Wruble (201 kills) also earned first-team all-conference honors.
BDS, the other CRC team to advance to Lincoln, placed three on the all-conference first team – seniors Taryn Fiala and Taylor and Mariah Silva.
The Cougars’ Lilly Peterson and Bren Lemburg each received all-CRC honorable mention. Peterson led Cross County with 259 kills as a sophomore, good for third on the final area rankings. Lemburg notched 169 winners and added 209 assists during her junior season.
Junior Jozie Kanode earned an all-CRC honorable mention for the Timberwolves after finishing second in the area with 380 digs, while High Plains junior Hailey Lindburg (51 aces) also received an honorable mention.
Hampton senior Zaya Stuart, McCool Junction senior Zarina Flaherty and Nebraska Lutheran junior Lily Otte all earned all-conference honorable mention for their performances this season.