Crossroads downs Goldenrod Conference 3-2

STROMSBURG-The first two sets of Friday night’s Goldenrod and Crossroads Conference All-Star Volleyball game were dominated by the CRC as they jumped to a 2-0 lead at Cross County High School.
But the Goldenrod Conference was not going without a fight as they battled back to tie the match at 2-2 and took a 4-0 lead in the fifth set.
A 7-0 run by the Crossroads Conference put the hosts back in charge, but the Goldenrod evened the score at 14-14 after being down 14-11, before the CRC put the match in the books at 16-14.
The Crossroads girls won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-13 and it did not appear the GRC had any answers as to how to slow down the CRC.
The Goldenrod won set three 28-26 despite fighting off two match points and won the fourth 25-17.
The CRC was aggressive at the net as they smoked 32 kills over the first two sets to just 12 for the GRC who could not find any rhythm at all on the court.
The Crossroads Conference was within one point of a 3-0 sweep after Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik made it 25-24 with an ace serve in the third set.
A net serve tied the set at 25-25, but again the CRC went to match point after Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer made it 26-25 on the kill, one of her 11 in the match.
Another service error, a CRC attack that went wide and a kill from Fullerton’s Hannah Plumbtree put the GRC on the board and cut the CRC lead to 2-1. Plumbtree led the offense for the Goldenrod with 15 kills and two ace blocks.
The Goldenrod continued to build up momentum as they won the fourth set 25-17 and looked ready to run away and hide as three Plumbtree kills sparked an early 4-0 run.
The CRC fought back with BDS’ Macy Kamler scoring three of her team-high 14 kills and Schaefer added two kills and two of her four ace serves.
Down 7-4 the GRC could not make up any ground as they trailed 14-11.
The Goldenrod evened the score at 14-14, but that would be the end of their scoring as the CRC scored the final two points and won the match 3-2.
The GRC finished with 45 kills after recording just 12 over the first two sets. They had just seven aces and three ace blocks. Other than Plumbtree’s 15 kills, Carlie Helgoth of Burwell had 11 kills and four ace serves, while Maddie Graham of Heartland Lutheran and Danielle Wadsworth of Central Valley added five kills each.
The CRC remained aggressive the entire match as they recorded 72 kills, 17 ace serves and four ace blocks.
Joining Kamler and Schaefer in double figures in kills was Cross County’s Erica Stratman with 11 and Shelby-Rising City’s Reece Ingalls was charted with eight.