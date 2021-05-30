Crossroads downs Goldenrod Conference 3-2

STROMSBURG-The first two sets of Friday night’s Goldenrod and Crossroads Conference All-Star Volleyball game were dominated by the CRC as they jumped to a 2-0 lead at Cross County High School.

But the Goldenrod Conference was not going without a fight as they battled back to tie the match at 2-2 and took a 4-0 lead in the fifth set.

A 7-0 run by the Crossroads Conference put the hosts back in charge, but the Goldenrod evened the score at 14-14 after being down 14-11, before the CRC put the match in the books at 16-14.

The Crossroads girls won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-13 and it did not appear the GRC had any answers as to how to slow down the CRC.

The Goldenrod won set three 28-26 despite fighting off two match points and won the fourth 25-17.

The CRC was aggressive at the net as they smoked 32 kills over the first two sets to just 12 for the GRC who could not find any rhythm at all on the court.

The Crossroads Conference was within one point of a 3-0 sweep after Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik made it 25-24 with an ace serve in the third set.