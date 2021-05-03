Crossroads Conference girls track and field meets in Osceola

Papik had a strong day for the Timberwolves as she anchored the 4x800 relay, took second in the 300 hurdles and she was fourth in the 1600. She accounted for better than 24 team points for the T-Wolves.

The Cougars’ Haileigh Moutray took second in both the shot put and the discus and in the process set PRs for the season.

High Plains senior Brooke Bannister accounted for half of the Storm’s 18 points with a fourth place in the long jump and a fifth in the triple jump.

Nebraska Lutheran’s only scoring came from Jasmine Malchow with a fourth place in the 100 hurdles, the 4x400 relay was sixth while Kay Prigge and Marissa Endorf added points in the 800 and 1600.

Hampton’s only points came from senior Lexie Wolinski with sixth in the 800.

This is the final week of regular season action and most of the area teams who competed in Saturday’s meet will be in action later in the week.

Wednesday the High Plains Storm will compete at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.

Thursday, Cross County hosts their invite along with Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran. Exeter-Milligan will join McCool for the Paul Underwood Invite.