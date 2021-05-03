Crossroads Conference girls track and field meets in Osceola

OSCEOLA - Cross County assistant track coach Dennis Koinzan said junior Josi Noble is a perpetual motion machine.
“You never just see her standing around and doing nothing, she is constantly moving,” said Koinzan.
Saturday, Noble was moving all around the Osceola oval as she won the 200 and 400 races, sped to a two-second win in the 300-meter hurdles and launched her way to the CRC title in the triple jump.
Those four wins earned her the Gail Arnett Award as the Outstanding Female Athlete at the Crossroads Conference Championships.
Despite Noble’s performance, the Cougars came up 20 points short of the Shelby-Rising City Huskies who won the team title with 101.5 points to the Cougars’ 81.
Third went to Exeter-Milligan with 74.5, Osceola was fourth with 71 and McCool Junction rounded out the top five with 69 points.
High Plains was 10th, Nebraska Lutheran finished 12th and Hampton 13th.
Other area winners included; Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik in the 800; McCool Junction’s Aly Plock in the 1600 and the Mustang 4x400 relay.
Exeter-Milligan girls won the 4x800 relay and McCool freshman McKenna Yates topped the five-foot mark in the high jump as she cleared 5-2 to pick up 10 team points for the Mustangs. She also ran fourth in the 400.
Papik had a strong day for the Timberwolves as she anchored the 4x800 relay, took second in the 300 hurdles and she was fourth in the 1600. She accounted for better than 24 team points for the T-Wolves.
The Cougars’ Haileigh Moutray took second in both the shot put and the discus and in the process set PRs for the season.
High Plains senior Brooke Bannister accounted for half of the Storm’s 18 points with a fourth place in the long jump and a fifth in the triple jump.
Nebraska Lutheran’s only scoring came from Jasmine Malchow with a fourth place in the 100 hurdles, the 4x400 relay was sixth while Kay Prigge and Marissa Endorf added points in the 800 and 1600.
Hampton’s only points came from senior Lexie Wolinski with sixth in the 800.
This is the final week of regular season action and most of the area teams who competed in Saturday’s meet will be in action later in the week.
Wednesday the High Plains Storm will compete at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.
Thursday, Cross County hosts their invite along with Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran. Exeter-Milligan will join McCool for the Paul Underwood Invite.
Girls Team Scores-1.Shelby-Rising (SRC) 101.5; 2.Cross County (CC) 81; 3.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 74.5; 4.Osceola (OSC) 71; 5.McCool Junction (MCJ) 69; 6.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 68; 7.Meridian (MER) 62.5; 8.East Butler (EB) 59.5; 9.Giltner (GIL) 25; 10.High Plains (HP) 18; 11.Dorchester (DOR) 15; 12.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 14; 13.Hampton (HAM) 3
Event winners and area athletes who placed in the top eight.
100-1.Camryn Kocian, EB 13.03; 6.Kylee Kroll, CC 13.81; 8.Cortlyn Schaefer, CC 14.19
200-1.Josi Noble, CC 26.60
400-1.Josi Noble, CC 1:02.30; 4.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:04.70; 5.Kylee Kroll, CC 1:04.81; 7.Jadon Hess, MCJ 1:05.92
800-1.Jaiden Papik, EM 2:32.39; 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:36.45; 3.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:38.88; 6.Lexie Wolinski, HAM 2:45.37; 7.Marissa Endorf, NL 2:51.43
1600-1.Aly Plock, MCJ 6:05.83; 3.Cammie Harrison, EM 6:23.61; 4.Jaiden Papik, EM 6:29.50; 6.Kay Prigge, NL 6:38.95; 7.Addie Linn, CC 6:41.30; 8.Marissa Endorf, NL 6:41.49
3200-1.Angel Barnes, SRC 13:13.76; 2.Aly Plock, MCJ 13:18.61; 4.Cammie Harrison, EM 14:35.18; 5.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 15:10.03; 6.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 15:12.53
100 Hurdles-1.Liberty Baker, SRC 16.04; 4.Jasmine Malchow, NL 17.98
300 Hurdles-1.Josi Noble, CC 49.79; 2.Jaiden Papik, EM 51.77
4x100 Relay-1.Osceola 53.56; 2.McCool Junction 53.95; 7.Exeter-Milligan 56.70; 8.High Plains 57.35
4x400 Relay-1.McCool Junction 4:23.41; 7.Cross County 4:52.69
4x800 Relay-1.Exeter-Milligan 11:03.79; 6.Nebraska Lutheran 12:03.30
High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCK 5-2; 3T.Cammie Harrison, EM 4-8 ¼; 5.Erica Stratman, CC 4-8
Pole Vault-1.Mae Valish, OSC 10-0; 3.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-0; 5.Madison Luzum, EM 7-6; 7.Kylee Kroll, CC 7-0
Long Jump-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER 16-7 ½; 4.Brooke Bannister, HP 14-10 ¾; 5.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14-9 ¾
Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 35-3; 5.Brooke Bannister, HP 31-4; 8.Savana Krupicka, EM 30-8 ½; 7.Lilly Peterson, CC 29-9 3/4
Shot Put-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 37-2 ½; 2.Haileigh Moutray, CC 35-8; 3.Brianna Wilshusen, HP 34-10 ½