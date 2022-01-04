Cross County's quick start does in Osceola girls

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team used a 16-7 second quarter run to build on a 12-5 first quarter lead on Tuesday night.
That would prove more than enough for Cross County to record win number seven on the year and the first of 2022.
Cross County led 28-12 at the break and the early success enjoyed by the Cougars was too much for the Osceola Bulldogs to overcome as Cross County improved to 7-4 with the 44-26 win in Crossroads Conference action.
Sophomore Shyanne Anderson exploded for 13 first half points, 10 in the second quarter after the Bulldogs had cut a 12-5 quarter lead to 12-10. Anderson hit two 3-pointers in the quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Despite the 16 point lead headed into the third quarter, the Cougars did everything in their power to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
The Cougars turned the ball over nine times in the third quarter which limited them to just four shots and five points.
Osceola did not take advantage of Cougar ball control problems as they went just 1 of 9 from the field and had five of their own turnovers to keep from being able to cut into the lead.
Osceola did outscore the hosts 9-5 in the quarter, but still trailed by 33-21 through the first 24 minutes.
Osceola saw their chances diminish early in the fourth quarter as sophomore Anderson scored five of the Cougars’ eight points over the first four minutes. Cross County built their lead to 41-25 with just under four minutes to play and Osceola struggled with holding onto the ball in the 18-point loss.
Along with Anderson’s 19, Jayden Fellows added seven and Josi Noble six.
Cross County was 15 of 32 from the field and 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. Anderson was 3 of 6 in the win. The Cougars went 10 of 19 at the line.
Osceola was just 8 of 28 and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. They added 8 of 12 at the free throw line.
Osceola turned the ball over 26 times to the Cougars 18. Osceola did win the rebounding matchup 22-15. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Emma Roberts with six, while Baili Kumpf and Courtney Sunday added six points each.
Cross County (7-4) will be in Sutton on Thursday night and on Saturday will kick-off the eight game schedule at the Nebraska Girls Showcase Classic at Kearney High School.
The Cougars meet Anselmo-Merna at 8:50 a.m.
Osceola (7-2) 5 7 9 5-26
Cross County (6-4) 12 16 5 11-44