Cross County's quick start does in Osceola girls

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team used a 16-7 second quarter run to build on a 12-5 first quarter lead on Tuesday night.

That would prove more than enough for Cross County to record win number seven on the year and the first of 2022.

Cross County led 28-12 at the break and the early success enjoyed by the Cougars was too much for the Osceola Bulldogs to overcome as Cross County improved to 7-4 with the 44-26 win in Crossroads Conference action.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson exploded for 13 first half points, 10 in the second quarter after the Bulldogs had cut a 12-5 quarter lead to 12-10. Anderson hit two 3-pointers in the quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points.

Despite the 16 point lead headed into the third quarter, the Cougars did everything in their power to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

The Cougars turned the ball over nine times in the third quarter which limited them to just four shots and five points.

Osceola did not take advantage of Cougar ball control problems as they went just 1 of 9 from the field and had five of their own turnovers to keep from being able to cut into the lead.